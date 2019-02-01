 


LC Kitchen is four restaurants in one: Homestead, Tacos Por Favor, Rhino Grill and Joeun.
LC Kitchen is four restaurants in one: Homestead, Tacos Por Favor, Rhino Grill and Joeun.
courtesy LC Kitchen

Plano Has a Tiny, New 'Farm-to-Fork' Food Hall With Coffee, Korean Food and Tacos

Beth Rankin | February 1, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

In mid-January, Plano got four new food offerings in one with the opening of LC Kitchen, a "food hall-style restaurant" located off Legacy Drive near a glut of Asian restaurants and grocery stores.

The sleek, ultra-contemporary new space is home to four food stands, according to LC Kitchen's Facebook page: Homestead, "featuring garden fresh salads, savory soups and artisan sandwiches," Tacos Por Favor, a "festive taqueria with bold flavors and snappy salsas," Rhino Grill, "celebrating grass-fed burgers, free-range chicken, roasted vegetables and chef-inspired daily specials," and Joeun, a "modern take on authentic Korean cuisine serving banchan, fried chicken and traditional noodle and rice dishes."

The executive chef of the food hall is Vijay Sadhu, formerly of W Hotel. The restaurant is owned, interestingly enough, by Bon Appetit Management, a food service company that largely works with schools, colleges and museums. In the company's marketing materials, they claim to be focused on "locally sourced, humanely raised food" and "food service for a sustainable future."

Bon Appetit says they try to purchase ingredients from "small, owner-operated farms and ranches within a 150-mile radius" of the cafeterias they're contracted to run. According to their website, Bon Appetit buys goods locally from Empire Baking Company, Dallas Mozzarella Co. and farms like Larken Farms in Waxahachie.

LC Kitchen opens early but has somewhat truncated hours. Breakfast service is 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m., but the coffee bar is open 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch runs 11 a.m.-2 p.m., and the food hall doesn't currently have dinner hours.

LC Kitchen, 6549 Declaration Drive, Plano

 
Beth Rankin is an Ohio native and Cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish out of season and the importance of local and regional foodways.

