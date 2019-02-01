Plano Has a Tiny, New 'Farm-to-Fork' Food Hall With Coffee, Korean Food and Tacos

LC Kitchen is four restaurants in one: Homestead, Tacos Por Favor, Rhino Grill and Joeun.

In mid-January, Plano got four new food offerings in one with the opening of LC Kitchen, a "food hall-style restaurant" located off Legacy Drive near a glut of Asian restaurants and grocery stores.

The sleek, ultra-contemporary new space is home to four food stands, according to LC Kitchen's Facebook page: Homestead, "featuring garden fresh salads, savory soups and artisan sandwiches," Tacos Por Favor, a "festive taqueria with bold flavors and snappy salsas," Rhino Grill, "celebrating grass-fed burgers, free-range chicken, roasted vegetables and chef-inspired daily specials," and Joeun, a "modern take on authentic Korean cuisine serving banchan, fried chicken and traditional noodle and rice dishes."