Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

First Look

Loro’s New Location Brings Asian Barbecue Fusion to Addison

January 13, 2023 4:00AM

Brisket Tostadas – corn tortilla, crème fraiche and shishito salsa verde.
Brisket Tostadas – corn tortilla, crème fraiche and shishito salsa verde. Hank Vaughn
One might, at first blush, wonder how a blend of Asian cuisine and Texas barbecue could be a happy marriage. But with the expertise and creativity of James Beard Award-winning chefs Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue and Tyson Cole of Uchi, one need blush no longer.

The original Dallas location of Loro, on Haskell Avenue, was named one of the essential barbecue spots in Dallas by the Observer last year. A second location opened a month ago in Addison. When unseasonably mild January weather befell us, some friends decided to get together during happy hour and try out some of Loro's fare while sitting outside on the expansive patio, watching the sun set over The Village on the Parkway, sipping drinks and enjoying the pleasant breeze.
click to enlarge
Loro Addison has a happy hour Monday through Friday and a welcoming dining area and patio in which to enjoy this Asian-BBQ fusion.
Hank Vaughn
Happy hour is 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, with a limited menu of specially priced items; the full menu is also available. Happy hour draft beers are Sapporo at $4 and Community at $5, and there are a couple of wines and sake on tap, and a frozen gin and tonic. We tried each beer as well as the frozen gin and tonic, which is as it sounds: a slushy, ginny Slurpee. The brave member of our party who ordered it expressed his verdict thusly: “It’s not for me.”
click to enlarge
Smoked salmon dip and wonton chips.
Hank Vaughn
We started with the smoked salmon dip prepared with yuzu, Sriracha aioli and togarashi and served with crispy wonton chips. The dip was fine, though the citrus flavor from the yuzu was perhaps a bit too pronounced. The chips, however, were “dope,” according to the members of our gathering.
click to enlarge
Chicken karaage with chili aioli, Szechuan salt and Thai herbs.
Hank Vaughn
The karaage are bite-sized fried chicken nuggets served with chili aioli and Thai herbs. Serviceable, to be sure, but perhaps we’ve been spoiled by Ramen Izakaya Akira, which offers a phenomenal version of this dish.

Our second round of drinks included a ginger old fashioned (fair, but a bit on the sweet side) and a few more bites: a crispy smoked chicken sandwich, a Loro cheeseburger and some brisket tostadas. Once the food was ready, we made our way outside and cozied up in a couple of comfy chairs and a porch swing to dig in.

The Loro cheeseburger was served on a good bun with red onion-brisket jam, Muenster cheese and lettuce. The burger patty itself was really good flavor-wise, if a bit on the dry side. In any event, it was finished off pretty quickly between sips of Sapporo.
click to enlarge
Crispy smoked chicken sandwich with spicy honey, citrus-cabbage slaw, and smoked hot sauce.
Hank Vaughn
The chicken sandwich was served on a fresh bun with spicy honey, citrus-cabbage slaw and hot sauce. It was crispy and light but needed more spice. The coleslaw on top was good and provided a welcome contrasting texture.

The tostadas are corn tortillas topped with brisket, crème fraiche, red onions, cilantro and shishito salsa verde. These looked really good but were finished off rather quickly by one of our party, so we’ll just have to take his word for it when he says “they were delish.”

All of these bites were under $10 during happy hour, which was an added bonus to the enjoyment of some pretty good eats in wonderful weather with even better company. We will definitely be back to try the full menu proper.

14999 Montfort Drive, Addison, Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 12 midnight; Happy Hour, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Hank Vaughn is a freelance writer who enjoys sharing and overthinking his food and drink experiences, both good and bad, from his culinary journeys with his wife across North Texas and beyond.
Contact: Hank Vaughn

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation