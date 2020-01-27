The Hot Chicken Coming to East Dallas Arrives with Help by a Nashville Native

Lucky's Hot Chicken will take the space of a historic building in East Dallas.

Something new is burning up in East Dallas.

Hopping on board the Nashville hot chicken craze are chefs Lou Olerio (Shayna’s Place) and Josh Bonee (formerly of Stephan Pyles Flora Street and the Statler), who are set to open their collaborative effort, Lucky’s Hot Chicken, in East Dallas this spring.

Lucky’s Hot Chicken will be located in the same historic building where Dallas restaurateur Norman Brinker (Maggiano’s, Chili’s) opened his first concept, Brink’s Coffee Shop, more than 55 years ago.

Olerio and Bonee hope to create a household name in Dallas’ hot chicken market.

“I knew there was a [hot chicken] void in Dallas from seeing other markets like L.A. and Nashville and how well it performs there,” Olerio says. “I saw that there wasn’t really a dominant leader in the Dallas market. I connected with Josh through a mutual friend, and since he’s from Nashville, he had the expertise to design the menu and execute the recipes.”

Chef Josh Bonee is working with chef Lou Olerio to bring Nashville hot chicken to Dallas. courtesy Josh Bonee

Lucky’s will offer chicken wings, breasts and thighs, chicken tenders and two different chicken sandwiches. They will have various Southern side dishes, such as mac ‘n cheese and collard greens. Guests of Lucky’s will also have the option to add a waffle to their chicken order.

While Lucky’s won’t offer any hard liquors, they plan on having a local beer program, as well as an extensive line of milkshakes. Plus, frozen custard as additional dessert options.

“There aren’t a lot of places doing chicken and waffles in Dallas that aren’t full service,” Bonee says. “This is going to be very affordable, approachable and still high-quality food.”

As of now, Olerio and Bonee plan to keep Lucky’s open from around 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on most nights.

“We’re going to see how people like it, and then we may consider being open for late nights,” Bonee says. “We want to pull in the Deep Ellum crowd, the East Dallas crowd and people who work in the hospital nearby.”

Lucky’s Hot Chicken, 4505 Gaston Ave. (East Dallas). Planned to open this spring.