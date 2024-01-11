 Maple and Motor Opening New Restaurant in Far North Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings and Closings

Maple & Motor Opening New Restaurant in Far North Dallas

We've got great burger news.
January 11, 2024
Heads up, northerners: Maple & Motor's tasty burger is headed your way.
Heads up, northerners: Maple & Motor's tasty burger is headed your way. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Share this:
If you've sat in your La-Z-Boy in Far North Dallas and dreamed about a Maple & Motor burger, we've got great news.

Jack Perkins opened Maple & Motor on Maple Avenue in 2009, after a career in teaching. He'd intended to return to the classroom after getting the restaurant on its feet. Fifteen years later, not only did he never get back to lesson plans but he's (finally) opening a second burger joint.

Maple & Motor's burgers, made with a mix of ground brisket, chuck and a smug 25% fat, have long been lauded. In 2011, the restaurant was featured on Diners, Drives-In and Dives, propelling it into the spotlight.

The irony is that this humble burger stand is great because of its simplicity: Fatty brisket-laced meat seared on a griddle with just one simple flip. This is the unpretentious blue-collar burger that we deserve.

Well, this week Perkins hopped on Facebook to share news of his first expansion. The restaurant will occupy an old bank space at 14885 Preston Road, just south of Belt Line Road. He expects opening day in June.

No worries about any change in status for the mothership location. Perkins writes, "Since we'll be moving some people up north, we'll also need people at the mothership."

So, if you're looking for a job and fancy yourself a mild-mannered service-industry person who isn't afraid to tell someone to just stand in line because that's how the system works best, then go apply. 
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending

Facing Closure, Trompo Launches GoFundMe to Save Oak Cliff Taqueria

Openings and Closings

Facing Closure, Trompo Launches GoFundMe to Save Oak Cliff Taqueria

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Tavern-Style Pizza: Chicago’s Forgotten Slice And Where to Get it in North Texas

Food & Drink News

Tavern-Style Pizza: Chicago’s Forgotten Slice And Where to Get it in North Texas

By Hank Vaughn
Dallas' Restaurant Industry Mourns the Loss of Joshua Bonee

Food & Drink News

Dallas' Restaurant Industry Mourns the Loss of Joshua Bonee

By Chris Wolfgang
Barons Creek Tasting Room Is Now Open in Bishop Arts. But What Is It?

Openings and Closings

Barons Creek Tasting Room Is Now Open in Bishop Arts. But What Is It?

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation