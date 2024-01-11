Maple & Motor Opening New Restaurant in Far North Dallas

If you've sat in your La-Z-Boy in Far North Dallas and dreamed about a Maple & Motor burger, we've got great news.
Jack Perkins opened Maple & Motor on Maple Avenue in 2009, after a career in teaching. He'd intended to return to the classroom after getting the restaurant on its feet. Fifteen years later, not only did he never get back to lesson plans but he's (finally) opening a second burger joint.
Maple & Motor's burgers, made with a mix of ground brisket, chuck and a smug 25% fat, have long been lauded. In 2011, the restaurant was featured on Diners, Drives-In and Dives, propelling it into the spotlight.
The irony is that this humble burger stand is great because of its simplicity: Fatty brisket-laced meat seared on a griddle with just one simple flip. This is the unpretentious blue-collar burger that we deserve.
Well, this week Perkins hopped on Facebook to share news of his first expansion. The restaurant will occupy an old bank space at 14885 Preston Road, just south of Belt Line Road. He expects opening day in June.
No worries about any change in status for the mothership location. Perkins writes, "Since we'll be moving some people up north, we'll also need people at the mothership."
So, if you're looking for a job and fancy yourself a mild-mannered service-industry person who isn't afraid to tell someone to just stand in line because that's how the system works best, then go apply.