Mexican Sugar To Open Location in Uptown

This month Mexican Sugar will open its third location, this one in the heart of Uptown at 2355 Olive St. in the McKinney & Olive complex. It will sit at the opposite end from Del Frisco's, with Starbucks and the new Leela's Wine Bar, among others, in between.
Mexican Sugar is a pan-Latin restaurant offering dishes made from scratch and prepared with authentic ingredients and traditional cooking methods. The restaurant opened in 2013 in Plano and in 2020 added a location in Las Colinas. The menu focuses on Mexico City cuisine.
The restaurant's two-story, 12,000-square-foot space will provide seating for 400 margarita-sipping guests. The upstairs patio will offer a view of the American Airlines Center and the Hotel Crescent Court.
We recently mentioned Mexican Sugar in our list of the best margaritas in Dallas. Especially noteworthy is the hibiscus margarita ($11), made with hibiscus-infused water, Espolon Blanco tequila, simple syrup, lime and Mandarine Napoleon.
The food menu includes appetizers, soups and greens, fajitas, tacos, enchiladas and platos fuertes. The tuna crudo is a marinated tuna with radish, cucumber, onion, árbol chile fry, crispy yuca and lime. Striped bass is pan-roasted with hearts of palm citrus salad and a pasilla-sherry emulsion. A slow-roasted, bone-in pork chop is chili-brined and served with an orange-agave butter, cilantro-lime rice, roasted carrots and cauliflower.
Mexican Sugar does not have a set opening date, but as soon as it's available we'll let you know.