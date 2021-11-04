Support Us

Openings and Closings

MUTTS Canine Cantina in Allen Now Open; Meet the $100 per Hour 'Puptern'

November 4, 2021 4:00AM

The new MUTTS in Allen
The new MUTTS in Allen
Is your dog your ideal dinner date? Well, the hybrid dog park and restaurant MUTTS in Allen may be just the "spot" you’re looking for. MUTTS Canine Cantina just opened their newest location in Watters Creek and is serving burgers, chicken and drinks to dogs, dog owners and dog lovers alike.

When you first get to MUTTS, you’re greeted by a big gray and yellow building surrounded by fences in the back. The front of the building is adorned with covered outdoor seating with bright yellow picnic tables and a window to order at.

Around the back is the dog park, with two separate fenced areas; one for small dogs, one for large. In both areas, dogs get to run leash-free and socialize with their owners and each other behind the safety of the fences. The large dog park is home to a second ordering window, but food ordered there must be eaten in the front of the building.
click to enlarge The Skinny Mutt chicken sandwich. - TAYLOR GIRARDI
The Skinny Mutt chicken sandwich.
Taylor Girardi
The large dog area also holds a covered patio with TVs and a seating area where you can enjoy a beer or a mixed frozen drink, like their pomegranate lemonade, which is the perfect balance of sweet and tart, or the Barkarita, made with orange liqueur and agave tequila.

With standard American fare like burgers, chicken tenders and chicken sandwiches, MUTTS offers higher-quality fast food for humans and even some treats for the dogs, including “pupsicles” and a bite-sized mini beef frank called a “doggie dog.' 

As for the people food, we tried the Skinny Mutt, a grilled chicken sandwich with American cheese, and the restaurant’s own “MUTTS sauce." MUTTS also serves a “hair of the dog” breakfast on weekends, with menu items like a breakfast BLT, mimosas, and bloody marys.

Mutts is open to everyone and their canine companion, but the dog park is restricted to day pass holders and members only. As for dining, dogs are welcome to join their owners on the front patio for a meal, but they cannot be left unattended in the dog park, so if you’re planning on taking your best friend to lunch, be prepared to be seated together.
click to enlarge Anneleise McEvoy got the best gig ever: she's paid to play with dogs. - TAYLOR GIRARDI
Anneleise McEvoy got the best gig ever: she's paid to play with dogs.
Taylor Girardi

To kick off their grand opening celebration, Mutts Cantina recently ran a contest for an internship, or “puptern” as she’s called, that pays $100 an hour. The winner, Anneleise McEvoy, acts as a brand ambassador and gets playtime with the dogs to boot. Not a bad gig.

McEvoy won the role by entering a photo of herself and her own pup on Instagram. New to Dallas, McEvoy says she adopted her dog for company and soon found herself hanging out at dog parks where she developed a network of local friends. That fondness for dog parks and their sense of community was what prompted her to enter the contest at MUTTS.

Monthly and annual memberships are available to use the park (anyone can dine at the restaurant with or without their dog) as are day passes. Prices vary upon the length of membership and the number of dogs per membership.

MUTTS Canine Cantina, 1070 Watters Creek Blvd. (Allen).
