In a World of Made-Up Food Holidays, National Texas Twinkie Day May Be Our Favorite

We’ll be the first to admit that the number of “food holidays” might be getting out of hand. Hardly a day goes by that a we don't see a press release or a tag on social media pronouncing that some obscure food is being recognized or a pedestrian edible is being celebrated.
For example, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, but your humble author needs at least two cups daily just to function like a normal human, so having a specific day to sing its praises feels superfluous. Other holidays appear to be plugging food that clearly needs help to stand on its own. (National Artichoke Heart Day on March 16, we’re looking at you.)
Just as our cynicism was about to max out, we came across a food holiday that actually has us excited. We may not be in the know as to who comes up with holidays, but when we heard Oct. 16 has been declared "National Texas Twinkie Day" by no less an authority than Hutchins BBQ, we snapped to attention.
Texas Twinkies are serious business for Hutchins. The work that goes into slicing and seeding jalapeños, then stuffing them with cheesy brisket goodness has always been labor intensive, so much so that the concoction used to be available only on the weekend. But demand always outpaced supply, so Hutchins expanded production. These days, there are four full-time employees focused solely on making around 7,000 Texas Twinkies each week for both Hutchins locations.
October 16 is the halfway point between Texas Independence Day and National Barbecue Month, and Hutchins decided there would be no better day to honor the venerable Texas Twinkie. As part of the event, patrons at both Hutchins locations (Frisco and McKinney) can buy a Texas Twinkie for just $2. In this economy? That's a resounding, "Yes, please."
“We have a longstanding commitment to giving back to the neighborhoods we serve, and National Texas Twinkie Day is no exception,” says Hutchins co-founder Trey Hutchins. “This celebration is a way to say thanks to our community and have a blast while doing it.”
National Texas Twinkie Day is Oct. 16.
Hutchins BBQ Frisco, 9225 Preston Road, Frisco
Hutchins BBQ McKinney, 1301 N. Tennessee St., McKinney