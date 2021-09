Nat'l Coffee Day, Fair Fare, Whiskey and Live Music: Things to Do Sept. 29 - Oct. 4

click to enlarge Get free coffee with the purchase of a sandwich at Fairgrounds on Wednesday. Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea













Today is National Coffee Day, and you can celebrate at your favorite local coffee shop or check out a couple of special events today. You might need extra coffee to get through all the events going on this week.The foodie paradise that is the State Fair of Texas opened last Friday and runs through Oct.17, and with October almost here, there are still more Oktoberfests on the calendar. If that’s not enough, check out some local tastings or live music at your favorite restaurants and watering holes in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, The Cedars and the Dallas Design District.A Tasteful Place at the Dallas Arboretum is the place to find cooking demos, tastings and all things foodie. For National Coffee Day, a whole slew of coffee-centric vendors will be there to help you get your caffeine fix. Check out El Portón Coffee, Elevate Coffee Trading, Empire Baking, Leche De Café and about a dozen more. Your kids can learn about coffee (might as well start them early) at special National Coffee Day events in the Children's Adventure Garden. This event is included with general or member admission. Get the details and buy tickets on the Dallas Arboretum website For National Coffee Day, you can purchase any breakfast sandwich (available all day) at Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea and get a free 12-ounce cup of specialty craft coffee.On Thursday night, Whiskey Cake Las Colinas is hosting a unique six-course pairing dinner featuring Angel’s Envy Distillery. The menu will include crispy potato fritters paired with a barrel-aged old fashioned for the first course, and a blackberry turnover with buttermilk-brown butter ice cream, paired with a straight pour of Angel's Envy Rye for dessert. Other courses include a stuffed sweet potato, coffee-braised pork shank, crab cake salad and venison loin steak with more Angel’s Envy bourbon, whiskey and rye drinks. Tickets are $85 per person. Call 469-941-2253 to reserve your seat.Taste and learn about Japanese Whisky and enjoy sushi pairings along the way. Whether you’re already an aficionado or are just learning about whiskeys, this event will make it fun to learn with wonderful drinks and food. Tickets are $77 for one or $127 for two on FeverUp In addition to the fair food, midway games and other fun at State Ferris of Wheelers through Oct. 17, there will also be live music all weekend in the backyard. Newly formed Yes Ma’am Band plays on Friday, live music starts at 7 on Saturday, and Travelin Jed plays at 3 p.m. on Sunday. All of it is free; get the details and upcoming music events on the Ferris Wheelers Facebook page Chefs from The Village restaurants are fighting for the honor of having the best appetizer on the block. Battle bite samples from eight restaurants are free, and a paired $10 cocktail will be available with each one. Enjoy a tapioca and Brazilian cheese fritter with a caipirinha at Meridian or a spicy shrimp roll with a Village Cactus Cooler from Roundhouse. Then head out to the beer garden for free beer and wine samples. Register in advance on Eventbrite Watch the sun set over a luxury picnic setting with a boxed meal, cocktails by Tequila With Friends and a violinist performance. Tickets are $65 on Eventbrite Saturday afternoons are dance time with DJ music at Braindead Brewing. This Saturday, local DJ/Drummer duo DJ Menace and Medrick Greely (AKA Medz) will perform at 3 p.m. The show is free; get the details on the Facebook events page Eclectic singer, songwriter, violinist and pianist Victoria Ricalde will play an intimate solo show featuring music from her forthcoming album,. Tickets are $10 on Opening Bell Coffee's website.The local Dallas swing combo with vocalist Karen Lee will play Revelers Hall for the first time for brunch this Sunday. Admission is $5, applied as a music fee (to compensate the musicians) on your food bill. Learn more about Savoy Swing and get the details on the Facebook event page . If you haven't yet, try their charcuterie boards.Whether Sundays are for football or a DJ brunch, 3eleven has it all. For $5, you can reserve a table for two, four or six people to enjoy great food, drinks and fun, indoors or out on any given Sunday. Get all the details and reserve your spot on Eventbrite About six weeks ago, CheapSteaks opened in Deep Ellum with a menu of affordable steaks and other great food. Their live music program is already up and running too. Front Yard Concerts will host music nights every Monday in October, with Southpaw Preachers playing on Oct. 4. The kitchen is open until 1 a.m., and there's live music most nights of the week. This is a great late-night hangout in Deep Ellum. Follow CheapSteaks on Instagram or Facebook for upcoming music events.