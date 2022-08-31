New Restaurant, Quarter Acre, Taking Rapscallion’s Space on Greenville Avenue

click to enlarge Chef Toby Archibald, owner of Quarter Acre in Dallas. Emily Loving

The smoked beef tartare from Quarter Acre.

A new restaurant is opening on Lowest Greenville Avenue in the space formerly occupied by Rapscallion.Quarter Acre, by chef and owner Toby Archibald, is a neighborhood-style global cuisine restaurant inspired by Archibald’s New Zealand roots and past travels around the globe.“Quarter Acre is a term used in New Zealand to encapsulate the Kiwi dream; it refers to a house on a quarter acre of land with space for the kids to explore and run around,” Archibald said in a statement. “I chose Quarter Acre as the name for my restaurant, because opening a space where I can share my culinary creations is my personal Kiwi dream.”Archibald has been trained by top chefs around the world at Michelin-starred restaurants in cities like London and Toronto. He and his wife moved to Dallas in 2016 when he became chef de cuisine of Bullion and then executive chef of Georgie by Curtis Stone.With Quarter Acre, his mission is to use the skills he learned and apply them to the new restaurant to give customers a Michelin-level experience.“I always knew I wanted to open a restaurant with great food, impeccable service and a welcoming atmosphere like many memorable restaurants I’ve encountered in New Zealand and around the world,” Archibald said. “When guests leave Quarter Acre, we want them to rave about the service just as much as the food.”Dishes will be made from local produce as well as ingredients sourced from around the world. Menu items include banana leaf grilled cod, kingfish and coconut ceviche, and hay-roasted chicken.Quarter Acre will occupy a 2,300-square-foot space with a minimalistic and modern design to give off a welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant will seat 65 inside and 20 on the patio.“An emphasis on the word hospitality cannot be understated; courtesy, civility, and liveliness will be the focal point of how all business is conducted at Quarter Acre, creating an ambiance where guests feel welcome, comfortable, and in professional and extremely capable hands,” Archibald said.Chef Archibald’s new restaurant will be open for dinner five days a week starting this fall.