Dallas' Newest Restaurants and Other Food News

The breakfast taco pizza ($16) at Cane Rosso in Deep Ellum. The pizzas are now available in Arlington.

Chef Peja Krstic to Expand to Japanese Food with New Restaurant

Mot Hai Ba's Peja Krstic Japanese-Inspired restaurant Ichi Ni San (one two three in Japanese) is an upcoming restaurant by chef Peja Krstic of Mot Hai Ba.

An Instagram account says the place will be a “contemporary, non-traditional take on Japanese food inspired by the season.”

The website, lacking any real information yet, notes the restaurant is set to open in early 2021.

The chef did not respond to a request for comment or verification that the restaurant will be in the AT&T Discovery District, which is what we've heard from other sources.



Food & Wine Gives Dallas Butcher Shops Some Love





Food & Wine named nearly 100 essential, independent butcher shops across the United States, and two on the list are from Dallas.

“Texas is one of those states producing enough quality meat and poultry to overwhelm the unfamiliar, more than just a little. As far as guides to the regional landscape go, you’d be hard pressed to find better than Nate Abeyta; his shop, opened with partners a few short years ago, is already working on an expansion — yes, in the middle of a pandemic,” the magazine wrote about Deep Cuts in Far North Dallas.

And in University Park there’s a place you can’t visit without at least getting the jalapeño-pimento cheese, but its meat is worth a visit, too: “The way the family tells it, the Kuby’s story begins back in Germany and many a century ago, when one of the very-elder Kubys was known for making some of the best venison wurst in all of Kaiserslautern. Years later, hunters may still drag their carcasses to this Park Cities processor that’s also very much a terrific butcher shop and restaurant.”

Monarch and Kessaku to Open Downtown

Two snazzy looking restaurants are opening at the National in downtown Dallas come spring.

“I’m excited to be a part of the Dallas community,” Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant, a New York-native, told PaperCity. “And to be doing something completely new.”

The two restaurants, Monarch and Kessaku, are planned to open in spring 2021 on the 49th and 50th floors of the building.

El Porton Is Now Serving Coffee in East Dallas

A new coffee shop in White Rock has opened: El Porton, owned by a couple from El Salvador, opened Nov. 20, according to The Dallas Morning News.

We’re excited about this one (it doesn’t take much when coffee’s involved) and will report back with a first look soon. If you want to beat us to it, El Porton is at 9540 Garland Road.

Ghost Kitchens Keep Coming, This Time with Wings

It’s Just Wings has started delivering the best part of the bird, according to Culture Map. There’s no brick-and-mortar store but simply delivery through DoorDash. Get three kinds of wings — smoked, fried and boneless — with more than a dozen sauce options, as well as curly fries and fried Oreos.

Cane Rosso Opens in Arlington

Local pizza chain Cane Rosso has expanded with its latest opening in downtown Arlington.

The original plan was to open in March or April, but 2020 and the coronavirus happened.

The pizza spot joins a development alongside Hurtado Barbecue, Legal Draft Brewing Co. and Cartel Taco Bar, where it will serve Neapolitan pizza. It marks the eighth location for the business, which is nearing its 10th anniversary of opening in Deep Ellum.

Fairmont Dallas Brings on a New Chef

Downtown hotel Fairmont Dallas is starting a pop-up in the lobby’s bar — La Taqueria will serve burritos, bowls, tacos and quesadillas ($9 each).

The concept comes from the hotel’s new executive chef, Jean-Francois Fortin.

Peggy Sue Is Back, Kind Of

The institution that is Peggy Sue BBQ closed recently, but the owner of New York Sub is bringing it back, reports the DMN.

Andrew Kelly hired Toya Thrash, who worked at the barbecue spot from 2002 until it closed, and he’s built a smokehouse in the back of his sandwich shop, where you can get smoked meats.

New York Sub is at 3411 Asbury St. in University Park.

Heard That Foundation Continues to Support the Industry

Heard That Foundation has partnered with Oatly and Counter Culture Coffee to launch The Parcel Project, which aims to provide monthly wellness basics for local hospitality workers.

Those basics include pantry items, cleaning and hygiene supplies and mental wellness support with an emphasis on local, plant-based products.

Those looking to pick up items can sign up online. To partner or donate to the effort, email the foundation.