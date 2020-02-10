 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Il Cane Rosso Pigs in Arlington
Il Cane Rosso Pigs in Arlington
Lauren Drewes Daniels

The Pigs Have Landed at Il Cane Rosso in Arlington, Looking to Open in April

Lauren Drewes Daniels | February 10, 2020 | 4:00am
Today while anxiously spying on the progress of Hurtado Barbecue (stay tuned), I whipped around the corner and saw two bright-red pigs in a parking lot and was giddy with excitement. This little area of Arlington is getting tastier by the day.

First of all, let’s all run through fields of dandelions and make a wish that Hurtado Barbecue and Il Cane Rosso have a meeting of the minds at some point. Which can then all be washed down with lit rum drinks from 4 Kahunas Tiki Lounge just down the road.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, Cane Rosso’s new home is in an old mechanic’s shop at 200 N. East St. The signage for the previous tenant, Joe’s Radiators, still adorns the building, and looks pretty cool. One can only imagine the large garage doors open on nice days. Owner Jay Jerrier says he hopes to open in April.

Il Cane Rosso serves popular wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas. Jerrier's pizza quest started on his honeymoon back in 1995 when he first tried authentic Neapolitan-style pizza in Italy. The journey began with a wood-burning oven in his backyard, then a food truck before he opened his first restaurant in Deep Ellum in 2011.

In 2012, Il Cane Rosso was featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and it's been off to the races since. There are eight restaurants now, in Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston and Austin.

From-scratch dough is made daily with 00 finely milled flour imported from Italy, and the sauce is made with San Marzano tomatoes. Mozzarella is pulled in-house daily. The pies are cooked in custom-made ovens that reach 900 degrees, rendering a crispy and slightly chewy crust.

And come April, this goodness should be geographically convenient for Arlington residents.

