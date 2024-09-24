Swanky New Italian Steakhouse, Speakeasy and Market To Open in Lakewood

If you thought all the restaurants with their respective speakeasies were cool, wait til you hear about what's coming to Lakewood.
Serritella is an Italian steakhouse taking over the former Matt’s El Rancho space at 1904 Skillman St. next year. It will offer a prime Italian steakhouse and a speakeasy called COSA, along with grab-n-go items at its own Serritella Market.
Think of it as the baby sister of Italian mecca Eataly, but more refined and chic.
Ryan Ferguson is the executive chef and culinary director, having served as head chef of Nonna and Fachini in Highland Park. He has over a decade of experience at some of the most sought-after Italian restaurants in Dallas — so this should be good. Really good.
At the main restaurant look for Texas Akaushi wagyu steaks and freshly made pasta, with an emphasis on dishes from Rome and Tuscany.
COSA Speakeasy Lounge will have live music, cocktails and bites, with, per the website, "a blend of vintage charm and modern luxury." There will be a semiprivate membership with preferred entry, seating, discounted menu items and exclusive events.
The market will have a cold case with fresh steaks, seafood, house-made sausage and meatballs. There will also be freshly made pasta, gelato, breads, wine and sandwiches.
No opening date has been set for the new Italian spot. We've been eyeing their Instagram for a week or so now hoping for the grand opening announcement, but we're only met with a tease from their bio: "Coming Soon to Dallas".