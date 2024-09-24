 New Steakhouse in Lakewood to Bring Swanky Vibes, Market to Area | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Swanky New Italian Steakhouse, Speakeasy and Market To Open in Lakewood

This new Italian steakhouse in the old Matt's El Rancho space on Skillman will be led by the former chef from Nonna and Fachini.
September 24, 2024
Renderings of what the corner space will look like after all the fajita smoke from Matt's has been scrubbed away.
Renderings of what the corner space will look like after all the fajita smoke from Matt's has been scrubbed away. Courtesy of Serritella
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

If you thought all the restaurants with their respective speakeasies were cool, wait til you hear about what's coming to Lakewood.

Serritella is an Italian steakhouse taking over the former Matt’s El Rancho space at 1904 Skillman St. next year. It will offer a prime Italian steakhouse and a speakeasy called COSA, along with grab-n-go items at its own Serritella Market.

Think of it as the baby sister of Italian mecca Eataly, but more refined and chic.

Ryan Ferguson is the executive chef and culinary director, having served as head chef of Nonna and Fachini in Highland Park. He has over a decade of experience at some of the most sought-after Italian restaurants in Dallas — so this should be good. Really good.

At the main restaurant look for Texas Akaushi wagyu steaks and freshly made pasta, with an emphasis on dishes from Rome and Tuscany.

COSA Speakeasy Lounge will have live music, cocktails and bites, with, per the website, "a blend of vintage charm and modern luxury." There will be a semiprivate membership with preferred entry, seating, discounted menu items and exclusive events.

The market will have a cold case with fresh steaks, seafood, house-made sausage and meatballs. There will also be freshly made pasta, gelato, breads, wine and sandwiches. 

No opening date has been set for the new Italian spot. We've been eyeing their Instagram for a week or so now hoping for the grand opening announcement, but we're only met with a tease from their bio: "Coming Soon to Dallas".
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Aaren Prody is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.
Contact: Aaren Prody
Your Favorite Chef's Favorite Chef

Food & Drink News

Your Favorite Chef's Favorite Chef

By Cassie Preston
Is Mar y Sol More Than an Influencer Trap?

First Look

Is Mar y Sol More Than an Influencer Trap?

By Desiree Gutierrez
Molcajete Taquero: The Star of the Taqueria Catrinas Menu

First Look

Molcajete Taquero: The Star of the Taqueria Catrinas Menu

By Hank Vaughn
Cotton Candy Bacon Beer? Mustard Beer for Your Corn Dog? Only at the State Fair of Texas.

State Fair of Texas

Cotton Candy Bacon Beer? Mustard Beer for Your Corn Dog? Only at the State Fair of Texas.

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation