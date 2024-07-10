Nightclubs Cash Cow and Vice Park To Add to Bougie Strip Near Deep Ellum

We've reported how this area has gone from essentially nothing to perhaps Dallas' hottest strip of nightclubs in just a few years. Bottled Blonde was the first, in 2017, and the others opened within five years.
Meanwhile, just a few blocks over, the large restaurant and bar, Federales, announced its sudden closure last week here. The Wounded Ostrich also closed early this summer. Deep Ellum and the surrounding area continue to confound us.
Despite what's happening a couple blocks over, Good Latimer is getting two new neighbors: Cash Cow and Vice Park.
Cash Cow appears to be a new concept with no ties to other restaurants or bars, based on what we could find (we reached out, but didn't hear back). An Instagram page is setting the tone with women in hot pink lingerie tossing around bottles of Champagne.
The exterior of Cash Cow is coming together. If we were buying squares on an opening timeframe, we'd take mid-fall, say Oct. 20. Someone draw a grid and keep up with the money.
Across the street from Cash Cow is Vice Park, which Sara Blaskovich at The Dallas Morning News reported on back in 2021. This bar and lounge is from the So Clutch Group, which also owns the Blum Sporting Club nearby and Concrete Cowboy in Austin and Frisco. At the time, it was described as a Miami Vice theme with a large rooftop bar.
An Instagram post on July 9 read "see you soon." Again, we're going with late fall. We'll for sure keep our eye on these spots and update as soon as we know firm dates.