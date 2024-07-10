 Nightlife Strip Near Deep Ellum Adds Two New Clubs | Dallas Observer
Nightclubs Cash Cow and Vice Park To Add to Bougie Strip Near Deep Ellum

Two new nightclubs are under construction, but making progress, on Good Latimer Expressway.
July 10, 2024
Cash Cow is still in construction jail but hopefully will open later this year. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Good Latimer is about to get much tipsier. The stretch just north of Deep Ellum is already home to a half-dozen bougie nightclubs/clubstaurants: Komodo, Green Light Social, Bottled Blonde, Saaya, Citizen and Blum Sporting Club. Here's some fun math: in May 2024 those six bars pulled in more than $2.25 million in liquor sales, according to the Texas Comptroller's mixed beverage gross receipts tax report. That's a lot of bottle service.

We've reported how this area has gone from essentially nothing to perhaps Dallas' hottest strip of nightclubs in just a few years. Bottled Blonde was the first, in 2017, and the others opened within five years.

Meanwhile, just a few blocks over, the large restaurant and bar, Federales, announced its sudden closure last week here. The Wounded Ostrich also closed early this summer. Deep Ellum and the surrounding area continue to confound us.

Despite what's happening a couple blocks over, Good Latimer is getting two new neighbors: Cash Cow and Vice Park.

Cash Cow appears to be a new concept with no ties to other restaurants or bars, based on what we could find (we reached out, but didn't hear back). An Instagram page is setting the tone with women in hot pink lingerie tossing around bottles of Champagne. 
The exterior of Cash Cow is coming together. If we were buying squares on an opening timeframe, we'd take mid-fall, say Oct. 20. Someone draw a grid and keep up with the money.

Across the street from Cash Cow is Vice Park, which Sara Blaskovich at The Dallas Morning News reported on back in 2021. This bar and lounge is from the So Clutch Group, which also owns the Blum Sporting Club nearby and Concrete Cowboy in Austin and Frisco. At the time, it was described as a Miami Vice theme with a large rooftop bar.

An Instagram post on July 9 read "see you soon." Again, we're going with late fall.  We'll for sure keep our eye on these spots and update as soon as we know firm dates. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
