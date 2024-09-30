In More Bagel News: Do-Gooder Hugs Café Serves Breakfast

Since 2015, Hugs Café has been providing employment opportunities to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and 2024 marks a big year for the organization.
In January, the nonprofit partnered with Dallas College to bring the Hugs Training Academy to the esteemed Dallas College Culinary Center. There, it offers entry-level skills training including food preparation, knife handling and customer service for the population twice a week. This summer, it was also awarded D CEO’s 2024 Nonprofit and Corporate Citizenship Award for Best Social Enterprise.
Now, the restaurant will implement extended hours to serve an all-new breakfast menu, beginning Oct. 1.
The scrambled eggs were also some of the best we’ve ever had that we didn’t make ourselves. We’re not sure if they have some kind of secret technique they used to make them, but we want to know it. The bacon was standard; you really can’t go wrong.
Next time, we’ll have to try the peach chutney on top of one of the New York bagels.
Hugs Café, 224 E. Virginia St., McKinney. Tuesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. starting Oct. 1.