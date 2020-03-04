 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Yes, she ate the purse.EXPAND
Yes, she ate the purse.
Kelsey Shoemaker

Food in Fashion Returns, This Time in the Snazzy Virgin Hotel

Taylor Adams | March 4, 2020 | 4:00am
The fourth annual event where food gets incorporated into fashion wear had a runway full of creative designs Monday night.

The Greater Dallas Restaurant Association puts on the Food in Fashion show, which benefits restaurant and hospitality career development programs in Texas.

Various restaurants worked with designers to create outfits to be displayed to the crowd at the Virgin Hotels Dallas. (I assume "outfits" is the right word, right? I write food, not fashion, I really have no clue.)

But you don’t need to take my word for it — again, I think I’m not the one to critique any fashion choices. Take a look at our slideshow giving you all the looks.

