Pizza Meets Brunch at Dallas’ Poco Fiasco

Pizza and brunch, two beloved elements of the Dallas food scene, come together at Poco Fiasco, a pizza joint in Dallas that recently added a brunch menu. Available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, the new menu has a curated selection of brunch-y pizzas, mimosas and sweets.
We like brunch. And we like pizza. A visit was only natural.
Unsurprisingly, Poco Fiasco’s brunch pizza selection is no less ambitious than its dinnertime counterpart. The menu includes all 14 pizzas from the original menu, plus the creative addition of a sausage and egg pizza, which flaunts a slightly sweet apple-butter base blanketed in cheese, onion jam, sunny-side eggs and mostarda — a tangy blend of chopped apple and mustard seeds. A cracker-thin crust makes it a lighter indulgence for early in the day, while unique ingredients stay true to the restaurant’s style. Pizzas like The Goat, also available on the dinner menu, still make a good brunch-time indulgence, covered in a sweet mixture of chopped dates, balsamic glaze and caramelized onion.
Naturally, mimosas are offered by the glass or bottle, and there's a full menu of brunch cocktails that come dressed in fancy names and ingredients. The Breakfast Club, a unique take on a bloody Mary, is a standout choice, adorned almost extravagantly with an entire mozzarella stick and pepperoni chips.
Other brunch-themed drinks like the Risky Business, with elderflower liqueur, and the Pretty in Pink, topped with a crown of cotton candy, pose similarly well for the camera. For an extra $5, you can add Poco Fiasco’s signature Cotton Candy Glitter Bomb to any of the cocktails. We’re not exactly sure what the cocktail addition entails but it’s an indulgence we’ll have to save for next time.
As with any meal, brunch here is best rounded off with sweets. Indulge in the zeppoli, a plate of 12 or so Italian donuts dusted in powdered sugar and served with a side of chocolate and caramel dipping sauce, or the maple bacon pecan sticky buns, a larger brunch delicacy that comes dressed in candied bacon bits and roasted pecans.
A pro tip: Poco Fiasco’s dinner menu opens up at 3 p.m., with an even more expansive selection of sweets like cannoli, cinnamon dough knots and even stout-infused pastries. Our advice is to come for the brunch and stay for the chocolate cake.
Poco Fiasco, 2823 McKinnon St. Sunday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – midnight.