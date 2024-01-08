 Pizza Meets Brunch at Dallas’s Poco Fiasco | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Brunch

Pizza Meets Brunch at Dallas’ Poco Fiasco

Brunch pizza with glittery cocktails is so very Dallas.
January 8, 2024
Try the Goat pizza, dressed in dates and sweet balsamic glaze.
Try the Goat pizza, dressed in dates and sweet balsamic glaze. Anisha Holla
Share this:
Pizza and brunch, two beloved elements of the Dallas food scene, come together at Poco Fiasco, a pizza joint in Dallas that recently added a brunch menu. Available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, the new menu has a curated selection of brunch-y pizzas, mimosas and sweets.

We like brunch. And we like pizza. A visit was only natural.

Unsurprisingly, Poco Fiasco’s brunch pizza selection is no less ambitious than its dinnertime counterpart. The menu includes all 14 pizzas from the original menu, plus the creative addition of a sausage and egg pizza, which flaunts a slightly sweet apple-butter base blanketed in cheese, onion jam, sunny-side eggs and mostarda — a tangy blend of chopped apple and mustard seeds. A cracker-thin crust makes it a lighter indulgence for early in the day, while unique ingredients stay true to the restaurant’s style. Pizzas like The Goat, also available on the dinner menu, still make a good brunch-time indulgence, covered in a sweet mixture of chopped dates, balsamic glaze and caramelized onion.
click to enlarge
Brunch pizza.
Anisha Holla
It’s never too early for a side of Poco Fiasco’s signature garlic knots, which make a much merited appearance. Four lightly browned knots present a crispy exterior that breaks into pillow-like dough inside: a delightful start to the day when paired with whipped ricotta. Fried chicken biscuits replace Poco Fiasco’s usual sandwiches, and dishes like the avocado toast and sausage hash offer other comfort foods on an otherwise un-standard menu.

Naturally, mimosas are offered by the glass or bottle, and there's a full menu of brunch cocktails that come dressed in fancy names and ingredients. The Breakfast Club, a unique take on a bloody Mary, is a standout choice, adorned almost extravagantly with an entire mozzarella stick and pepperoni chips.
click to enlarge
It's almost always the right time for an order of Poco Fiasco's signature garlic knots.
Anisha Holla

Other brunch-themed drinks like the Risky Business, with elderflower liqueur, and the Pretty in Pink, topped with a crown of cotton candy, pose similarly well for the camera. For an extra $5, you can add Poco Fiasco’s signature Cotton Candy Glitter Bomb to any of the cocktails. We’re not exactly sure what the cocktail addition entails but it’s an indulgence we’ll have to save for next time.

As with any meal, brunch here is best rounded off with sweets. Indulge in the zeppoli, a plate of 12 or so Italian donuts dusted in powdered sugar and served with a side of chocolate and caramel dipping sauce, or the maple bacon pecan sticky buns, a larger brunch delicacy that comes dressed in candied bacon bits and roasted pecans.

A pro tip: Poco Fiasco’s dinner menu opens up at 3 p.m., with an even more expansive selection of sweets like cannoli, cinnamon dough knots and even stout-infused pastries. Our advice is to come for the brunch and stay for the chocolate cake.

Poco Fiasco, 2823 McKinnon St. Sunday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – midnight.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

Trending

A Utah-Favorite Cookie Shop Has Arrived in Texas

Openings and Closings

A Utah-Favorite Cookie Shop Has Arrived in Texas

By Anisha Holla
Henry's Majestic Finds a Big New Home in West Dallas

First Look

Henry's Majestic Finds a Big New Home in West Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
We Try Snoop Dogg's Ice Cream, Dr. Bombay, Plus Where to Find It in Dallas

Dessert

We Try Snoop Dogg's Ice Cream, Dr. Bombay, Plus Where to Find It in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Chef Tiffany Derry Still Believes Anyone Can Cook, Even After Hosting Worst Cooks in America

Film and TV

Chef Tiffany Derry Still Believes Anyone Can Cook, Even After Hosting Worst Cooks in America

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation