Rise and Shine: Presale Tickets for the Morning After Brunch Festival Are Happening

If there's one thing we hear when talking to local restaurateurs, it's this: Dallas loves brunch.

To celebrate that, we're all going to sip brunch cocktails and try the best brunch foods our city has to offer at the Dallas Observer's annual Morning After festival.

This event won't take over the Dallas Farmers Market until February, but you can save a few bucks by getting your tickets now: Presale pricing starts today and runs through 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Just use the promo code MORNINGAFTER.

This is the fourth year for the event, which will run in peak brunch time, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. You'll sample drinks and foods from the hottest brunch spots in town while listening to live music.

You have two ticket options: Both prices will increase when public sales go live at 10 a.m. Friday. So whichever you want, get it now.

General admission ($35) gets you in for unlimited brunch samples from all the restaurants and chefs coming, along with brunch cocktail samples and three drink tickets to use at bars at the event. You can purchase more drink tickets at the event, too.

VIP ($60) gets you in 30 minutes early at 11 a.m., when you can get all the same samples with shorter lines. You'll also get six drink tickets to use at the bars.

A portion of the proceeds benefit the North Texas Food Bank, so you can feel even better about having multiple servings of gravy that day.

All guests must be at least 21 years old. Do not forget your ID: You'll need it to enter.

