Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Escondido Tex-Mex Patio will Open in Preston Hollow Later this Year

August 12, 2022 4:00AM

The new spot will go where Ruggeri's was previously.
The new spot will go where Ruggeri's was previously. Courtesy of Escondido
From the mind behind Malibu Poke and TJ’s Seafood Market comes an exciting new Tex-Mex concept. Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, owned by Jon Alexis, is set to arrive in Preston Hollow this winter.

Escondido begins the next phase of Alexis’ career, for which he has formed a new restaurant group called Imperial Fizz, which he says will cater to a larger audience.

“We’re not in the seafood business,” Alexis said in a statement. “We are really good at building community-supported restaurants. Our new concepts focus on bringing back the old-fashioned hospitality to neighborhood dining.”

Escondido will boast a menu of Tex-Mex staples, including nachos, tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and more.

“We’re not rewriting the Tex-Mex playbook,” Alexis said. “This is the food I crave the most. It’s all about the details — sizzling fajitas, warm chips that are thin but don’t crack, fresh lime juice in the drinks, etc.”

The restaurant will open in the space formerly occupied by Ruggeri’s, which has the largest patio in Preston Hollow. It will contain a “resort-style” indoor/outdoor bar with Mexican tile, lush landscaping and seating for 75 diners. Escondido will have a to-go window for quick and easy pickups for to-go margaritas and chips and salsa.

Alexis has recruited Duncan & Miller Design, which will deck out the restaurant with cozy booths, floral elements, Mexican tile, vibrant Otomi artwork, dramatic wrought iron lighting and string lights.

Escondido will open at the same intersection as TJ’s Preston Hollow location.

“TJ’s has served Preston Royal and Preston Hollow since 1989,” said Alexis, “to say we have long-standing relationships with these diners is an understatement. When we discovered Tex-Mex was leaving Preston Royal, we knew we had to bring it back.”

Escondido. 5950 Royal Lane A (Preston Hollow)
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman. He has eclectic taste in music and enjoys writing about art, food and culture.
Contact: Alex Gonzalez

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation