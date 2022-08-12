Escondido Tex-Mex Patio will Open in Preston Hollow Later this Year

From the mind behind Malibu Poke and TJ’s Seafood Market comes an exciting new Tex-Mex concept. Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, owned by Jon Alexis, is set to arrive in Preston Hollow this winter.



Escondido begins the next phase of Alexis’ career, for which he has formed a new restaurant group called Imperial Fizz, which he says will cater to a larger audience.



“We’re not in the seafood business,” Alexis said in a statement. “We are really good at building community-supported restaurants. Our new concepts focus on bringing back the old-fashioned hospitality to neighborhood dining.”



Escondido will boast a menu of Tex-Mex staples, including nachos, tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and more.



“We’re not rewriting the Tex-Mex playbook,” Alexis said. “This is the food I crave the most. It’s all about the details — sizzling fajitas, warm chips that are thin but don’t crack, fresh lime juice in the drinks, etc.”



The restaurant will open in the space formerly occupied by Ruggeri’s, which has the largest patio in Preston Hollow. It will contain a “resort-style” indoor/outdoor bar with Mexican tile, lush landscaping and seating for 75 diners. Escondido will have a to-go window for quick and easy pickups for to-go margaritas and chips and salsa.



Alexis has recruited Duncan & Miller Design, which will deck out the restaurant with cozy booths, floral elements, Mexican tile, vibrant Otomi artwork, dramatic wrought iron lighting and string lights.



Escondido will open at the same intersection as TJ’s Preston Hollow location.



“TJ’s has served Preston Royal and Preston Hollow since 1989,” said Alexis, “to say we have long-standing relationships with these diners is an understatement. When we discovered Tex-Mex was leaving Preston Royal, we knew we had to bring it back.”



Escondido. 5950 Royal Lane A (Preston Hollow)