Rayo Bar & Lounge To Take Over Former Pizza Lounge Spot in Exposition Park

The old Pizza Lounge space will house a new come-one-come-all bar with some serious bar bites and Portland vibes.
July 23, 2024
A rendering of RAYO's exterior. RAYO Bar & Lounge
The Exposition Park neighborhood, right across the street from the main gate to Fair Park, is getting a new cocktail hangout spot where Pizza Lounge used to be (841 Exposition Ave.).

The newcomer, called RAYO, has two career bartenders behind it and an opening slated for August.

According to a press release, Ryan Victor and Lauren Wahlstrom arrived in Dallas four years ago with one goal: "to bring to Dallas a place with the right combination of curation and hospitality with their Portland bar sensibilities."

Although they're from Portland, they've spent time in the Dallas bar scene: Victor at Parliament and Las Palmas, Wahlstrom at The Branca Room; both spent time behind their future neighbor's bar, Las Almas Rotas.

The duo believes community and camaraderie are the two most valuable things a bar can offer, which is what led them to the area. They aim to make Exposition Park the next destination neighborhood.

This passion project has been a year in the making, with many construction challenges that come with a century-old building. Either way, they've been able to commit to the ideas and dreams that have gone into each element because it's entirely self-funded.

RAYO will feature a large, welcoming bar and plenty of comfortable, communal seating in a mid-century modern lounge with a nod to the Art Deco feel. Much of the fabrication was done with salvaged materials and art sourced from their private collection and sourced/commissioned from local artists.

"Killer cocktails" are a major focus of the lounge, with 10 signature drinks starting at $12.

Also on the menu are boilermakers, a small but intentional beer and wine list, and the option to order classic cocktails if drinks like the Part Time Lover (rum, Rabarbaro Zucca Amaro, rosemary, bitters) or Full-Time Crush (agave gin, blackberry shrub, mint, fresh citrus, soda) don't do it for you.

The couple was adamant about including everyone, so there will also be a section for low-proof and N/A options. Elevated bar bites will offer vegetarian and vegan options, and there's a daily happy hour, late-night food and a rowdy brunch all helmed by local chef Joshua Harmon of Birdie.

Harmon is a well-decorated chef, having spent years training in New York at acclaimed restaurants and in Dallas with James Beard-nominated chefs. He's been named Chef of the Year by Eater, nominated as a CultureMap Tastemaker and labeled One of the Best U.S. Chefs to Look Out For by Zagat.

Chef Harmon's adventurous palate will bring a unique, but approachable, menu to enjoy with the craft cocktails.

The motto for the space since day one is "We may not be for everyone, but everyone is invited." And, hopefully, they'll be ready just in time for the Texas State Fair.

Rayo Bar & Lounge, 841 Exposition Ave.
