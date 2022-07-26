A Visit to Richardson's Core District and Its Food Favorites

The area straddles Central Expressway, starting around Belt Line Road and extending north to Arapaho Road. It's not easily walkable but is contained within a couple of miles. Each neighborhood has unique restaurants and a culture that make it worth a visit.
Here's an overview of each neighborhood, with a few of the local foodie favorites.
DowntownThe Downtown District has some newer spots alongside older ones.
Del’s Charcoal Burgers has served charcoal-grilled burgers since 1957 at 110 S. McKinney St. The facade has a Texas flag, and inside you'll find an easy Southern charm that keeps things uncomplicated while also serving up exactly what you need.
There happens to be another tasty burger joint right next to Del’s Burgers, which seems to be a pretty bold place to set up shop. Yummy Burgers & BBQ holds its own with rival charcoal burgers along with fajitas, quesadillas and even steaks, BBQ and rotisserie chicken.
Another must-visit place that focuses on the food is Madina Moroccan and Mediterranean Fusion, often referred to as Madina’s. It's a local favorite for its staples like gyro, shawarma, falafel and kebabs.
One of the newest openings is an old-house-turned-coffee-shop, Staycation, with hammocks, cornhole and picnic tables in the backyard.
Downtown also consists of an array of multi-cultural eateries including Kirin Court, a popular Chinese restaurant.
Once you have stuffed yourself at any of these restaurants, do some stretches and make room for a second round at one of many bakeries and cafes such as Boba Latte, 115 Greenville Ave.; Isabelly's Chocolates & Sweet Treats, 200 E. Main St.; and Sweet Stop, 201 S. Greenville Ave. If you prefer your dessert in alcohol form, pop in to Tavern on Main Street, 115 E. Main St., for a drink.
ChinatownChinatown. Although the country of China is in the name, you can find Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and Taiwanese-owned restaurants, cafes and tea shops all within walking distance of one another.
The newest addition to Chinatown is Okaeri Cafe (312 N. Greenville Ave., Suite 100), which started as a Japanese pop-up in Dallas in 2020 and chose to put down roots in this neighborhood in February 2022. The menu includes Japanese curry, bento boxes filled with katsu nuggets and an amazing matcha cheesecake.
InterurbanInterurban is a mix of industrial shops that also hosts a brewer and a coffee roaster. It’s home of Four Bullets Brewery, which makes what it calls an “English Ale with a Texas Twist. ” It can be found at bars and restaurants across North Texas.
Eiland Coffee Roasters has two locations in Richardson — one in the predominantly residential neighborhood of Canyon Creek and the roaster off Interurban Street. Here, you can grab a latte and a bag of coffee beans for brewing at home.
HeightsHeights was Richardson's first shopping center, built in the 1950s. It lost some charm over the decades, but in 2012 it was given new life when Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse moved in. More recently trendy restaurants like Ricky’s Nashville Hot Chicken have added to the mix. Bangkok at Beltline is extremely popular, serving Thai noodles and rice dishes. The high tea here is a must.
Across the lot is Industrial Pizza + Brew, which prides itself on all-fresh ingredients atop scratch-made crusts that all pair well with a beer. The owners just expanded the kitchen and overall square footage, and they've added a new patio out front.
LockwoodGreenville Avenue Pizza Company, or a big bowl of noodles or dumplings from Monkey King Noodle Company. Have brunch at Communion Neighborhood Cooperative, self-described as a collaborative workspace and very Instagrammable coffee shop. Events and even weddings take place in the shared space in the back.
Lockwood Distilling is a restaurant and distillery that hosts live music and pop-ups. The place serves American bites and stiff drinks that are worth every penny. Don’t forget to take a trip around the corner to pose in front of the vibrant murals on the east side of the building.