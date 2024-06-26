A Look at The New Rock and Brews Opening in Grapevine

Rock-themed restaurant and bar Rock and Brews is set to open July 2 in Grapevine, along Highway 121 north of DFW Airport between a Pappadeaux and Son of a Butcher.
Rock and Brews is a concept based in California and the brainchild of concert promoter Dave Furano and his brother Micheal Zislis, a restaurateur. Rumor (and their website) has it that the two were backstage at a KISS concert hanging out with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley when Dave casually said, "What's better than rock and brews?"
The first Rock and Brews opened in 2010, combining live music, a lot of rock star branding, food and beer. There are now locations across the U.S., including one in The Colony.
The space is a large building, almost like a barn, with a busy, big energy vibe, good for large groups who aren't looking for intimate conversation.
The new location's concert schedule isn't online yet, but the company's website shows the Rock and Brews in The Colony had Benton Lawson, Counterfeit Radio and the Rumble Kings scheduled for June, along with a bevy of events for July.
The restaurant in Grapevine opens on July 2 at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and likely lots of hoopla. Texas Flood will play from 6 to 9 p.m.