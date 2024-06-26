 Rock and Brews Opening North of Dallas | Dallas Observer
A Look at The New Rock and Brews Opening in Grapevine

This music-centric restaurant and bar is looking for a good time in Grapevine.
June 26, 2024
Rock and Brews is set to open in Grapevine July 2, 2024.
Rock and Brews is set to open in Grapevine July 2, 2024.
Rock-themed restaurant and bar Rock and Brews is set to open July 2 in Grapevine, along Highway 121 north of DFW Airport between a Pappadeaux and Son of a Butcher.

Rock and Brews is a concept based in California and the brainchild of concert promoter Dave Furano and his brother Micheal Zislis, a restaurateur. Rumor (and their website) has it that the two were backstage at a KISS concert hanging out with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley when Dave casually said, "What's better than rock and brews?"

The first Rock and Brews opened in 2010, combining live music, a lot of rock star branding, food and beer. There are now locations across the U.S., including one in The Colony.

The space is a large building, almost like a barn, with a busy, big energy vibe, good for large groups who aren't looking for intimate conversation.
click to enlarge a spread of food at Rock and Brews
The menu offers up a bit of everything, from nachos to salads and pizzas.
Rock and Brews
The food here is the typical all-American menu with nachos, jalapeño peppers and calamari for starters leading to salads, wings, ribs, chicken, burgers, tacos, pizzas and big fat desserts. There's an outside space with music always playing inside. You can take the whole family and get lots of beers and cocktails to boot because everyone needs to boot now and then.

The new location's concert schedule isn't online yet, but the company's website shows the Rock and Brews in The Colony had Benton Lawson, Counterfeit Radio and the Rumble Kings scheduled for June, along with a bevy of events for July. 

The restaurant in Grapevine opens on July 2 at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting and likely lots of hoopla. Texas Flood will play from 6 to 9 p.m. 
click to enlarge rock and brews artwork
Great American rock stars line the walls and ceilings here.
Rock and Brews
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
