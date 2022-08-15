Rosati’s, Another Option for Thin Crust Tavern Pizza in Lewisville

The Rosati family has been serving Chicago-style pizza, both thin and deep dish, since 1964 (and Italian food in general since long before that). The family started its business in Chicagoland and slowly grew throughout the country. In DFW there are two different Rosati pizzerias, each run by different branches of the Rosati clan and each with a few locations. The menus are similar but not exactly the same. If you want to check out both branches, go here and here.
The Lewisville Rosati’s offers up pastas, wings, salads, and sandwiches (including a decent Italian beef) as well as pizza in three varieties: thin crust, double dough, and deep dish. In the continuing effort to hunt down and try out the real traditional Chicago pizza, the tavern style, we, of course, went with the thin crust on a couple of visits.
Both were cut in squares that could have been smaller, but they were still manageable. The cheese pizza didn’t skimp on the cheese, thankfully, and the sausage and onion had a decent amount of sausage. One can always hope for more, but the larger squares did have sausage on each slice. The onions were not red, unfortunately, which we greatly prefer, but to each his own. These were fully cooked at least and not raw like one sometimes find at pizzerias that hurry the cooking process.
Still, there are several locations, if you include the other family branch, in Flower Mound, Fort Worth, and McKinney. So, depending on where you live this might be one of the better options for Chicago thin-crust pizza lovers.
500 E. Round Grove Road, No. 303, Lewisville, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday