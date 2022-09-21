Support Us

Swig Soda to Open Second Texas Location in McKinney

September 21, 2022 4:00AM

Swig is opening a new store in McKinney.
The soda and fancy beverage industries are fascinating. Every line of cars wrapped around a Starbucks, Dutch Bros., Braum's or Sonic is a testament to our insatiable thirst for spending lots of money on drinks that aren't even alcoholic when tap water is free. The U.S. soda business is a $37 billion industry, with no signs of tapping the brakes.

Another drink business is expanding in the North Texas market. Swig is a Utah-based customizable drink shop opening at West University Drive and Lake Forest Drive in McKinney on Friday, Sept. 23. Swing by from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m on Friday for a free drink.

Swig offers a vast menu of sodas, a proprietary energy drink, "refreshers" and hot chocolate, all of which can be customized with flavors, fruits and sweeteners. 

Swig has 43 locations around the U.S. but only one other in Texas. That one's in Fairview, just south of McKinney. The company is known for its drive-thru service, fully customizable sodas and creative drink menu.

Get a "DDD," which is a Dirty Dr Pepper with coconut. Or try a Dirty SOP, Dr Pepper with coconut and peach. A Texas Tab is made with Dr Pepper, vanilla and coconut cream. (They clearly never had a Tab.) The menu goes on with different bases for drinks, including Diet Coke and Mountain Dew.

Customized sodas start at $1.50 for 16 ounces and go up to $2.25 for 44 ounces, but some add-ins cost more.

Revivers is another section on the menu, with drinks made with Swig's proprietary energy drink; these, too, can be mixed with flavors. A Ride or Die has "Reviver," peach, pineapple and coconut cream. A small is $3.49 and a large is $6.99. Other flavors can be added, or you can get drinks topped off with soda.

It's a lot like Sonic, but instead of window service, it's a drive-thru without the half-priced drinks at happy hour.

One reviewer on Yelp, Lauren D. (no relation, but hey, girl), visited the Fairview location and points out that this Utah-based company is perhaps really popular there for the variety of caffeine-free drinks, which appeals to the large Mormon population there. Lauren D. tried Dr Pepper with coconut and thought it was "alright," adding, "Sonic does the same thing so I'm very confused at how this place will survive here. Plus when you order through the app at Sonic, the drinks are half off...so you can get the exact same thing for a lower price."

The website doesn't offer nutritional values for their drinks, but just use your imagination. Or not. Take a nap instead.

Also here: cookies and pretzel bites.

If you're a big fan of sodas with no worries about calorie intake, or you have a third grader who deserves a treat for passing a spelling test, then this could be a great spot. And God bless those third graders. Words are hard.

Swig, 5225 W. University Dr., McKinney, 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday; 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Sunday
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
