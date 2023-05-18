Blue Bell Announces New Ice Cream in Stores Now: Dr Pepper Float

This morning Blue Bell, that sleepy little creamery in Brenham, Texas, announced a new flavor that is in stores today: Dr Pepper Float. This pulls at Texan's gastronomical heartstrings. The base is vanilla, which is swirled together with Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet.
We've gotten our hands on a half gallon already, and the ratio of Dr Pepper sherbet to vanilla ice cream is easily 70/30, although we haven't made it to the bottom of the carton. yet.
Best news yet, this flavor is not a limited-time offer. It's part of the regular rotation, so no need to horde.
Dr Pepper is the oldest major brand of soda in America, created by pharmacist Charles Alderton at Morrison's Old Corner Drug Store in Waco in 1885. Since then, legions of people have dedicated their tastebuds to being a Pepper at 10, 2 and 4, which is the times of day you should imbibe.
Two iconic brands, Blue Bell® and Dr Pepper®, have teamed up to create one delicious ice cream flavor, Dr Pepper Float - our creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together w/Dr Pepper flavored sherbet. Find it in the half gallon and pint sizes beginning today! pic.twitter.com/Os9vUwkKw1— Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) May 18, 2023
Baylor Athletics in Waco is psyched.
May 18, 2023You can find Dr Pepper Float in maroon pints and half gallons at all stores that carry Blue Bell; if your store doesn't have any, they're working on it (per Blue Bell's Twitter page). Tom Thumb was full this morning.
We gave it a quick taste, and yep, taste like straight Dr Pepper.
What a glorious morning.