Dessert

Blue Bell Announces New Ice Cream in Stores Now: Dr Pepper Float

May 18, 2023 10:15AM

Blue Bell's Dr Pepper ice cream is out now.
Blue Bell's Dr Pepper ice cream is out now.
This might blow any hopes you had for shimmying into your bikini this summer, but this is cosmic destiny. And so is that bikini: you live once, live hard.

This morning Blue Bell, that sleepy little creamery in Brenham, Texas, announced a new flavor that is in stores today: Dr Pepper Float. This pulls at Texan's gastronomical heartstrings. The base is vanilla, which is swirled together with Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet.

We've gotten our hands on a half gallon already, and the ratio of Dr Pepper sherbet to vanilla ice cream is easily 70/30, although we haven't made it to the bottom of the carton. yet.

Best news yet, this flavor is not a limited-time offer. It's part of the regular rotation, so no need to horde.
Dr Pepper is the oldest major brand of soda in America, created by pharmacist Charles Alderton at Morrison's Old Corner Drug Store in Waco in 1885. Since then, legions of people have dedicated their tastebuds to being a Pepper at 10, 2 and 4, which is the times of day you should imbibe.

Baylor Athletics in Waco is psyched.

You can find Dr Pepper Float in maroon pints and half gallons at all stores that carry Blue Bell; if your store doesn't have any, they're working on it (per Blue Bell's Twitter page). Tom Thumb was full this morning.

We gave it a quick taste, and yep, taste like straight Dr Pepper.

What a glorious morning. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
