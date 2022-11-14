The Finch, Set to Open Nov. 21, Will Offer Special Thanksgiving Menu

The new American restaurant, The Finch, will open Nov. 21 at Mockingbird Station, in the former home of Café Express. The 5,760-square-foot restaurant is a modern grill with an expansive raw bar that brings fresh seafood to landlocked Dallas.
The Finch is part of the Milkshake Concepts hospitality group, whose other endeavors include very popular concepts like Vidorra, Stirr, Citizen Dallas, Serious Pizza, Dirty Bones and Harper's.
Just three days after its grand opening, The Finch will stay open to celebrate Thanksgiving. A special menu for the holiday will offer sous-vide and herb-roasted turkey breast, smoked turkey leg stuffing, buttery whipped potatoes, garlic sauteed green beans, redeye mushroom gravy and house-made dinner rolls, all for $23.
“We’re thrilled to confirm the opening date for The Finch in time for the holidays,” says Imran Sheikh, CEO of Milkshake Concepts.
The regular menu will also be available on Thanksgiving for those who want to try oysters and other dishes.
Customers who prefer their seafood cooked have plenty of choices as well. Crispy striped bass is served over parmesan risotto, with grilled asparagus, eggplant caponata and lemon butter. The blackened redfish tacos are served with a spicy remoulade, cabbage slaw, avocado crema and cilantro in a flour tortilla. The restaurant also prepares pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, steaks, soups and salads.
The Finch has partnered with White Rhino Coffee, which has served the North Texas area since 2007. Guests can order traditional White Rhino Coffee offerings, as well as the Finch Espresso Martini, which consists of a double shot of White Rhino espresso, vanilla vodka, Kahlua and Bailey’s.
Happy hour will be Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with cocktails, wine by the glass, starters and oysters all at half price. For upscale dining on a budget, this sounds like the time to go.
5307 E. Mockingbird Lane, No. 150. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – midnight; Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. – 1 a.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. –10 p.m.