Plano Mall Now Lets You Sip Beer and Wine While Shopping

Ascension Annex at the Shops at Willow Bend isn't just a mall coffee shop: it's a wine bar where you can snag a wristband that enables you to drink beer and wine throughout the mall.

We've always been fans of grocery stores where you can sip beer and wine while you shop — buying vegetables just feels less humdrum while nursing a glass of rosé. Now, a Plano mall is letting visitors sip booze while shopping, which is about to make that bathing suit-buying experience very interesting.

Last week, Dallas coffee shop Ascension Coffee officially opened its outpost at the Shops at Willow Bend on the mall’s lower level, between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s. But this coffee shop and wine bar, known as Ascension Annex, has a fun twist: stop here and show your ID to get a wristband and a glass of wine, and you can wander the mall while you sip.

