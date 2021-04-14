Things to Do: Springtime Thursday Night Food and Fun

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

The days of drink specials and entertainment every night of the week aren’t back yet, but Thursdays are looking good. Some of your favorite food and drink spots are bringing you outdoor live music events and movies, and the patio weather couldn’t be finer.

Here are a handful of things to do at Dallas restaurants and bars, tonight and on many Thursday nights in the future. Hear, hear; we’ll drink to that.

Deep Ellum Bingo Continues Through April 18 Jade and Clover, 2633 Main St., No. 150 and 14 more Deep Ellum businesses Jade and Clover, 2633 Main St., No. 150 and 14 more Deep Ellum businesses

What: A BINGO experience supporting neighborhood businesses in Deep Ellum

When: Through 9 p.m. Sunday, April 18

Tickets: $5 via Eventbrite

Dallasites 101 has reimagined pub crawls for pandemic conditions, and they’ve currently set their sites on Deep Ellum. Along with presenting sponsor Cielo, they’ve arranged a bingo game with discounts at shops, restaurants and bars in Deep Ellum.

After a successful St. Patrick’s Day bingo experience on Greenville Avenue, the Deep Ellum event started on April 8, but it’s not too late to join the fun. Buy a ticket, pick up a card at Jade and Clover and use the discounts as many times as you’d like by this Sunday.

Participating locations include Pecan Lodge, Stirr, Dot’s Hop House, Sneaker Politics, Upstairs Circus, Deep Ellum Distillery and more. For added fun, completed Bingo cards can be exchanged for raffle tickets.

Movie Nights on the Patio at Ida Claire 5001 Belt Line Road 5001 Belt Line Road

What: Fun throwback movies on the patio at Ida Claire

When: 8 p.m. every Thursday night through May 27

Tickets: No tickets are required. Call (214) 377-8227 or email idaclaire@ida?claire.com for reservations.

Some movies stand the test of time, and you can watch them while enjoying cocktails and apps or dinner at Ida Claire. Tonight's show is Wayne’s World; Anchorman is up next week.

Backyard Cinema Night at Jasper’s Uptown 4511 McKinney Ave. (Uptown) 4511 McKinney Ave. (Uptown)

What: How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days on an outdoor movie screen

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 15 and Saturday, April 17

Tickets: $10 per person on Eventbrite. Ticket price includes a bag of popcorn.

Make a date for dinner and a movie this week or next week at Jasper’s Uptown. Next week’s movie is Guardians of the Galaxy, and on Tuesday, May 4, may the fourth be with you for a special showing of Rogue One.

EXPAND Jaxon Beer Garden will also have live music in the beer garden on Thursdays now. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Live Music Outside at Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden 311 S. Akard St. (Discovery District) 311 S. Akard St. (Discovery District)

What: Live music in the beer garden

When: 6-10 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Tickets: Free

Tonight’s band is Backhand Sally, and you need to make room on your calendar for more upcoming events at Jaxon. Tomorrow night (April 16) there’s a big Selena’s 50th birthday party with drink specials, a costume contest, photo ops and more.

Next Thursday (April 22) is Earth Day, and both Jaxon Texas and sister concept Hard Shake have paired up with RETREET for the North Texas Tree Recovery Campaign to plant a tree for every Rittenhouse Rye cocktail sold.

Beer30 at Steam Theory Brewing 340 Singleton Blvd., No. 100 (Trinity Groves) 340 Singleton Blvd., No. 100 (Trinity Groves)

What: $3 house beers, $3 Deep Dish Pizza by the slice and half-off shareables

When: 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

The thing that makes Thursday nights great at Steam Theory Brewing makes every weeknight great. With a patio and a vast indoor space, this place will make you happy to do happy hour again.

What: Local musicians play live on the patio at Terry Black’s

When: 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. every Thursday in April

Tickets: Free

“Now that the weather is nice, we wanted to invite our customers back into the restaurant to enjoy authentic Texas meats and beats,” owner Mark Black said in a press release. “We hope the music series can become a permanent feature on our Dallas patio.”

The restaurant is also offering a new “Brisket & Buckets” with five different beers in a bucket for just $15 when ordered at the Terry Black’s bar. Beer options include your choice of Michelob Ultra, Shiner, Bud Light, Dos Equis or Lonestar.

Six Foot Love Series at The Wild Detectives 314 W 8th St. (Bishop Arts) 314 W 8th St. (Bishop Arts)

What: Live music, dinner and drinks at a socially safe distance

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 15

Tickets: $25 for two people

The Six Foot Love series at The Wild Detectives continues with Amy Annelle playing songs in the backyard this Thursday, April 15. Social distance and special safety precautions will be observed. For food and drinks, full service will be available to all seats with no need to access the bar or indoor area.

Thursdays on Tap at The Perot 2201 N. Field St. 2201 N. Field St.

What: Science, local beer and grub at the Perot Museum

When: 6-9 p.m., Thursdays

Tickets: $15 for members, $25 for non-members

Starting April 15, the Perot and Community Beer Co. will host an outdoors after-hours science and beer session, for a 21+ crowd. They’ll have live music, local beer and food trucks. Guests get full access to all their exhibits including, for a limited time, The Science of Guinness World Records exhibition.

Revelers Hall 412 N. Bishop Ave. 412 N. Bishop Ave.

What: Live Jazz and Good Times

When: 7-10 p.m., Thursdays

Tickets: Free, $5 added to bill to compensate musicians.

Every Thursday at Reveler's Hall you can catch The Bishop Ave SIX, a traditional jazz band playing music from the '20s and '30s New Orleans era. Enjoy one of their beautiful charcuterie treys out on the parklet for a beautiful Thursday evening.