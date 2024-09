Tapped Out: Dallas' Top-Selling Bars for July 2024

Statewide Numbers

Dallas' Top 20 Booze-Slinging Restaurants Bars

99 Bottles of Wine...

Each month the Texas Comptroller updates mixed beverage tax receipts for all businesses in Texas that sell booze, which can be filtered by city (among other things). The result is a list of the buzziest restaurants, bars, hotels and music venues in Dallas. A who's-who's list of Dallas' drinking establishments.It's an interesting look at trends across the city, new players (Culinary Dropout) and the biggest wine-guzzlers (Nick and Sam's).We've compiled a list of the top-grossing restaurants and bars in Dallas for July 2024, which is the most recent report because accounting takes time (we hear). However, we've excluded event venues like Dos Equis Pavilion ($1,312,010 in total receipts in July) and hotels (like the Hilton Anatole, which pulled in $744,779).North Texas knows how to kick a few back. Looking at state data,, home of the Texas Rangers, sold the most liquor in July tapping out just over $4.7 million (We're No. 1!), followed by their neighbor Legends Hospitality, which is another way to spell Jerry Jones' drinks at($4.4 million). The large bar and event venue next to Globe Live Field,, came in third in the state at $2.12 million. That's the top three in the state all in less than one square mile. WELL DONE, SIRS AND M'AMS!Baby Dolls is a frequent flyer here, as is most of the top 20, except for Dive In, which is a pool and heats up during the warmer months. The new kid on the block is the restaurant and barTurtle Creek Boulevard in the Design District.1. Baby Dolls: $788,6182. Katy Trail Ice House: $688,8883. True Kitchen Koctails, Flair Cocktail, VIVO: $664,4964. Dive In (at Lee Harvey's): $527,6075. Bottled Blonde - The Back Yard: $509,2376. Monarch: $504,5497. Roundup Saloon: $452,0308. Javier's: $436,1809. HG SPLY Co.: $427,22410.Ojos Locos Sports Cantina (West Dallas): $411,11111. Vidorra: $408,24412. Green Light Social: $405,12713. Rodeo Dallas: $404,02614. Nick and Sam's: $394,24615. Ojos Locos Sports Cantina (Northwest Dallas): $393,39616. Happiest Hour: $389,90517. Culinary Dropout: $387,51518. Escapade 2001: $386,63319. The Skellig: $381,63120. Chelsea Corner: $377,352The report also breaks out beer, wine and liquor sales. Baby Dolls sold the most wine in Dallas during July at $282,429, followed by Nick & Sam's at $216,861 and Monarch at $216,794. Let's just be wild and say the average cost of a glass of wine is $20. Then Dallas drank almost 36,000 glasses of wine in 31 days (1,154 a day) at these three establishments alone.That's not crazy. If you squint, you can see how that happens.