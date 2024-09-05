 Tapped Out: Dallas' Top-Selling Bars for July 2024 | Dallas Observer
Tapped Out: Dallas' Top-Selling Bars for July 2024

Here's a monthly snapshot of the most popular bars in Dallas, based on liquor sales.
September 5, 2024
Culinary Dropout is a newcomer to the top bars in Dallas. Part of the allure is fun drinks like The Evil Jungle Princess and Two to Mango.
Desiree Gutierrez
Each month the Texas Comptroller updates mixed beverage tax receipts for all businesses in Texas that sell booze, which can be filtered by city (among other things). The result is a list of the buzziest restaurants, bars, hotels and music venues in Dallas. A who's-who's list of Dallas' drinking establishments.

It's an interesting look at trends across the city, new players (Culinary Dropout) and the biggest wine-guzzlers (Nick and Sam's).

We've compiled a list of the top-grossing restaurants and bars in Dallas for July 2024, which is the most recent report because accounting takes time (we hear). However, we've excluded event venues like Dos Equis Pavilion ($1,312,010 in total receipts in July) and hotels (like the Hilton Anatole, which pulled in $744,779).

Statewide Numbers

North Texas knows how to kick a few back. Looking at state data, Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, sold the most liquor in July tapping out just over $4.7 million (We're No. 1!), followed by their neighbor Legends Hospitality, which is another way to spell Jerry Jones' drinks at AT&T Stadium ($4.4 million). The large bar and event venue next to Globe Live Field, Texas Live, came in third in the state at $2.12 million. That's the top three in the state all in less than one square mile. WELL DONE, SIRS AND M'AMS!

Dallas' Top 20 Booze-Slinging Restaurants Bars

Baby Dolls is a frequent flyer here, as is most of the top 20, except for Dive In, which is a pool and heats up during the warmer months. The new kid on the block is the restaurant and bar Culinary Dropout, on Turtle Creek Boulevard in the Design District.

1. Baby Dolls: $788,618
2. Katy Trail Ice House: $688,888
3. True Kitchen Koctails, Flair Cocktail, VIVO: $664,496
4. Dive In (at Lee Harvey's): $527,607
5. Bottled Blonde - The Back Yard: $509,237
6. Monarch: $504,549
7. Roundup Saloon: $452,030
8. Javier's: $436,180
9. HG SPLY Co.: $427,224
10.Ojos Locos Sports Cantina (West Dallas): $411,111
11. Vidorra: $408,244
12. Green Light Social: $405,127
13. Rodeo Dallas: $404,026
14. Nick and Sam's: $394,246
15. Ojos Locos Sports Cantina (Northwest Dallas): $393,396
16. Happiest Hour: $389,905
17. Culinary Dropout: $387,515
18. Escapade 2001: $386,633
19. The Skellig: $381,631
20. Chelsea Corner: $377,352

99 Bottles of Wine...

The report also breaks out beer, wine and liquor sales. Baby Dolls sold the most wine in Dallas during July at $282,429, followed by Nick & Sam's at $216,861 and Monarch at $216,794. Let's just be wild and say the average cost of a glass of wine is $20. Then Dallas drank almost 36,000 glasses of wine in 31 days (1,154 a day) at these three establishments alone.

That's not crazy. If you squint, you can see how that happens. 
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
