Turkey Leg Paradise Has Us Actually Excited for Turkey, and Now It’s in Dallas

What a difference a year makes — or should we say months?

Last year we featured Corey’s Catering, the food trailer known for their turkey legs that are free if the meat doesn’t fall off the bone. Fast forward to today, Corey Bradley has opened Turkey Leg Paradise in Dallas.

“Going from a trailer to a brick and mortar is different,” Bradley says. “It’s a lot to manage, but it’s what I signed up for. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Turkey Leg Paradise is serving some of the same things that lured hungry customers to the trailer, like the flavored turkey legs.

Options like Texas sweet heat, jerky turkey and garlic-Parmesan are all $13 apiece.

But the main attractions are without a doubt the smothered legs.

EXPAND Four-cheese Cajun pasta ... smothering a turkey leg. Dalila Thomas

“I don’t call them stuffed because they’re smothered,” Bradley says. “To stuff a turkey leg you have to pull a bone out and actually stuff it. A lot of people try and cut corners, but it’s not about money for me. I want to put out good food every time a plate goes out.”

Smothered turkey options range from the spicy mac ($17) — a turkey leg with a spicy, cheesy mac and cheese — to the four-cheese Cajun pasta ($25) — a turkey leg smothered with a pasta, Andouille sausage, shrimp, pepper and onions.

The most important thing about having a multi-layered dish like the smothered turkey leg is that both the turkey leg and the topping are good in their own right. Turkey Leg Paradise passes this test with flying colors.

Wash down whatever you get with a glass of Corey’s Coolaid, which comes in an array of flavors. Or ask for the secret menu strawberry lemonade that’s made in-house.

Not a turkey leg person? Try the turkey tenders, which come in a three-piece ($12) or six-piece ($16) combo served with Texas toast and fries. Not a turkey person in general? No worries. Turkey Leg Paradise offers burgers and fried catfish, too.

EXPAND Banana pudding Dalila Thomas

On Sunday, Turkey Leg paradise has a soul food special: two meats and two sides for $25. Also on Sunday, desserts such as banana pudding ($7) and peach cobbler ($8) are all $5. Other specials include the Paradise Hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and $5 fish plates on Monday.

Turkey Leg Paradise, 1715 S. Lamar St. (the Cedars)