Turning Point Is a Pioneer on the North Texas Craft Beer Scene

After years in the craft beer industry, Alex Knight and Jon Paul Gotiya sought to breathe new life into a craft beer scene that was in danger of falling further behind the rest of the country. The two made their dream a reality in 2018 with the opening of Turning Point Beer.
Knight and Gotiya were determined to bring to the forefront beer styles that were underrepresented in North Texas, starting with their flagship line of New England IPAs. Many local breweries credit Turning Point for leading the charge in the evolution of Dallas beer.
“Turning Point lit the fire for breweries in Texas," Dominique Van Ausdall of False Idol Brewing said. "They saw this newer style of IPA and really grabbed hold of it and showed the rest of us that this wasn’t just a flash in the pan.”
The proof is on the tap wall, with more than 30 different beers to choose from. Along with the hazy styles for which Turning Point is known, there's a solid selection of sours and a handful of stouts. With such a large selection, we let the bartender that day take us on a journey to experience a taste of what Turning Point has to offer.
Finally, we finished with the newest stout, Kayfabe, aged with vanilla beans. It had just the right amount of sweetness without sacrificing any of the body you expect the style to have.
Beyond the beer and the science behind the brews is an array of activities, including daily happy hours and food trucks, and events and games such as trivia, cornhole and bingo throughout the week.
“The taproom is the heart and soul of our brewery," Neil says. "And we strived to create a space that invites community, fun and the freshest beer possible.”
And fresh it is. The brewery doors open as soon as a new beer is canned so customers can pick it up to go straight off the press.
Turning Point Beer, 1307 Brown Trail, Bedford. Monday – Wednesday, 3–9 p.m.; Thursday – Saturday, noon – 10 p.m.; Sunday, noon – 7 p.m.