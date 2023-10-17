Viral Supreme Croissants Arrive at La 57 in Dallas Farmers Market

Laura Macarena Gomez, founder of La 57, says that some of her happiest memories growing up were baking with her mom and grandma. The young baker remembers driving to Mexico with her family, excited to reach Highway 57, a sign that she was on the final stretch to her hometown.
What started as a family bonding tradition blossomed into what is now one of Dallas’ most viral social-media sensations: La 57, which some Instagram users say serves Dallas’ best croissants.
“We had hour-long lines at the market every Sunday,” Macarena Gomez says. “We had to put little line markers up to keep the crowds in control. It’s amazing how fast we would sell out.”
Raving Instagrammers, long lines and a whole family of support was what finally pushed the baker-entrepreneur to open a permanent spot at the market, which had its grand opening last week. While we didn’t get a chance to wait in line for a croissant at the Sunday stall, we popped by the permanent Dallas outpost this weekend to get a bite of the cream-filled, ring-shaped baked goodness.
A lengthy weekend line set our expectations high.
Creative pastries this week included the seasonal spiced caramel pecan cruffins, which break into a gooey caramel filling, and ricotta truffle honey dish, a honey-brushed danish pastry filled with whipped ricotta and truffle flakes. Fresh-baked pan de muerto pays a tasty homage to the bakery’s Mexican roots. Pastries range from about $3 to $5 each, although they aren't labeled with prices in the case.
It’s a real race to the door. We suggest you pop by in the morning to avoid the lines and disappointment of your favorite pastry being sold out. A long line and a couple of viral supreme croissants later, we can finally say that we understand the hype.
La 57, 920 S. Harwood St., No.198, Dallas Farmers Market. Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.