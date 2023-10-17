 Viral Supreme Croissants Arrive in Dallas Farmers Market at La 57 | Dallas Observer
Food & Drink News

Viral Supreme Croissants Arrive at La 57 in Dallas Farmers Market

Laura Macarena Gomez, founder of Ennis-based La 57, recently opened a permanent storefront at the Dallas Farmer's Market.
October 17, 2023
These circle-sliced delicacies have become an internet-wide viral phenomenon. Now, they've landed in Dallas.
These circle-sliced delicacies have become an internet-wide viral phenomenon. Now, they've landed in Dallas. Anisha Holla
Laura Macarena Gomez, founder of La 57, says that some of her happiest memories growing up were baking with her mom and grandma. The young baker remembers driving to Mexico with her family, excited to reach Highway 57, a sign that she was on the final stretch to her hometown.

What started as a family bonding tradition blossomed into what is now one of Dallas’ most viral social-media sensations:  La 57, which some Instagram users say serves Dallas’ best croissants.
According to the staff, the almond croissant is a customer favorite. Sliced almonds perch on top of a light, airy croissant.
The La 57 bakery concept is based in Ennis but expanded to Dallas when Macarena Gomez began selling her baked goods at the Dallas Farmers Market. Inspired by the “supreme croissant” first sold at New York’s Lafayette bakery, Macarena Gomez started working on her own iteration of the social-media-trending pastry: croissant dough baked in a ring mold and filled with whatever cream filings the pastry shop had on hand that day. The concept quickly drew attention.

“We had hour-long lines at the market every Sunday,” Macarena Gomez says. “We had to put little line markers up to keep the crowds in control. It’s amazing how fast we would sell out.”

Raving Instagrammers, long lines and a whole family of support was what finally pushed the baker-entrepreneur to open a permanent spot at the market, which had its grand opening last week. While we didn’t get a chance to wait in line for a croissant at the Sunday stall, we popped by the permanent Dallas outpost this weekend to get a bite of the cream-filled, ring-shaped baked goodness.

A lengthy weekend line set our expectations high.

Creative pastries this week included the seasonal spiced caramel pecan cruffins, which break into a gooey caramel filling, and ricotta truffle honey dish, a honey-brushed danish pastry filled with whipped ricotta and truffle flakes. Fresh-baked pan de muerto pays a tasty homage to the bakery’s Mexican roots. Pastries range from about $3 to $5 each, although they aren't labeled with prices in the case.
The baklava croissant comes with ground pistachio nut and a swirl of baked almond cream on top.
Of course, we didn’t forget our intention to try the Dallas-famous supreme croissants, which are available only on weekends. These circle-sliced delicacies come in year-round flavors like the Nutella, or seasonal ones like the pumpkin pecan and caramel apple. Adorned with a flavored drizzle and edible flower petals or dried fruit, the huge croissant breaks into an explosion of creamy or gooey fillings as you split them down the middle.
The inner workings of the strawberry croissant.
We called a day in advance to get a glimpse of the menu, but one of the best (and worst) things about La 57 is that you’ll have to wait until you arrive to find the day’s selection.

It’s a real race to the door. We suggest you pop by in the morning to avoid the lines and disappointment of your favorite pastry being sold out. A long line and a couple of viral supreme croissants later, we can finally say that we understand the hype.

La 57, 920 S. Harwood St., No.198, Dallas Farmers Market. Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Anisha Holla is a freelance food writer for the Dallas Observer, a position that grew from her love for both food and storytelling. A university student by day and an avid eater by night, she loves exploring the hidden spots in Dallas’ eclectic food scene.
Contact: Anisha Holla

