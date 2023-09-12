The Monday Family Meal Deal at Oak’d Packs Big Value

Not that you need reminding, but life’s expensive these days. From rent to food to — well, you name it. So, anytime we come across a stellar deal that can fill your family’s mouths and get them to quiet down for an evening (plus likely provide leftovers), we’re going to give you a heads-up.
OAK’D BBQ, with locations in Dallas and Addison, has a Monday-only, carry-out deal, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out. For $25, you can score a whole smoked chicken, two sides of your choosing (one quart per side) and four brioche rolls.
11 essential barbecue spots of Dallas — you know it’s good.
We dropped by on a recent Monday to check this deal out for ourselves. Our whole bird, cut in eight pieces, was smoked beautifully. It can be a tad cliché to always point out how tender a specific meat is (if done right), but if it is, it is. And this was absurdly tender chicken. On a tenderness scale of 1 to 10, this scored a perfect 10.
For our sides, which come in healthy quart-sized containers (keep in mind these quart-sized sides are normally $18 apiece), we opted for slow-cooked barbecue beans laced with chunks of wonderfully smoked brisket and chicken stock-braised collards. OAK’D also offers numerous other sides like Brussels sprouts, orzo, pasta and cucumber salads, roasted cauliflower, and a four-cheese mac and cheese.
Now, there were some hiccups with our order. We felt like we were missing something when we got home and started digging into our bag. And we were. Orders are supposed to come with four brioche rolls, pickle slices and onions. Ours didn’t. Not the biggest deal in the world because we went for the smoked chicken and sides — not the rolls. Hey, mistakes happen. But even sans the rolls, this remains an exceptional deal. So, consider putting it on your family’s radar for future Monday evenings. Just maybe check your bag for the rolls before you leave.
These Monday meals are available 4–8 p.m. or until sold out, at both locations: 5500 Greenville Ave. and 4525 Belt Line Road in Addison.