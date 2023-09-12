 We Try OAK'D BBQ's Monday Night Chicken Dinner | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Food & Drink News

The Monday Family Meal Deal at Oak’d Packs Big Value

OAK'D BBQ's Monday meal has us feeling rich.
September 12, 2023
Winner winner chicken dinner.
Winner winner chicken dinner. Nick Reynolds
Share this:
Not that you need reminding, but life’s expensive these days. From rent to food to — well, you name it. So, anytime we come across a stellar deal that can fill your family’s mouths and get them to quiet down for an evening (plus likely provide leftovers), we’re going to give you a heads-up.

OAK’D BBQ, with locations in Dallas and Addison, has a Monday-only, carry-out deal, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until sold out. For $25, you can score a whole smoked chicken, two sides of your choosing (one quart per side) and four brioche rolls.
click to enlarge
OAK'D BBQ on Greenville Avenue is a great spot for Monday dinner. Don't forget the rolls.
Nick Reynolds
Specializing in Central Texas craft barbecue, chef and owner Michael Lane’s OAK’D BBQ menu is highlighted by expertly slow-smoked prime and wagyu brisket, sausages, Duroc pork spare ribs, brisket and pork belly burnt ends. There’s also a host of standout sandwiches and burgers on the menu (not to mention an array of top-shelf dessert options). And ask anyone who frequents OAK’D: happy hour (daily, 4–7 p.m.) is a winner. When Observer food critic Chris Wolfgang, who knows Dallas barbecue as well as anyone in town, rates OAK’D among his 11 essential barbecue spots of Dallas — you know it’s good.

We dropped by on a recent Monday to check this deal out for ourselves. Our whole bird, cut in eight pieces, was smoked beautifully. It can be a tad cliché to always point out how tender a specific meat is (if done right), but if it is, it is. And this was absurdly tender chicken. On a tenderness scale of 1 to 10, this scored a perfect 10.

For our sides, which come in healthy quart-sized containers (keep in mind these quart-sized sides are normally $18 apiece), we opted for slow-cooked barbecue beans laced with chunks of wonderfully smoked brisket and chicken stock-braised collards. OAK’D also offers numerous other sides like Brussels sprouts, orzo, pasta and cucumber salads, roasted cauliflower, and a four-cheese mac and cheese.

Now, there were some hiccups with our order. We felt like we were missing something when we got home and started digging into our bag. And we were. Orders are supposed to come with four brioche rolls, pickle slices and onions. Ours didn’t. Not the biggest deal in the world because we went for the smoked chicken and sides — not the rolls. Hey, mistakes happen. But even sans the rolls, this remains an exceptional deal. So, consider putting it on your family’s radar for future Monday evenings. Just maybe check your bag for the rolls before you leave.

These Monday meals are available 4–8 p.m. or until sold out, at both locations: 5500 Greenville Ave. and 4525 Belt Line Road in Addison.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Brix Barbecue In Fort Worth Has A New Permanent Location, With Barbecue Hits We Still Adore

BBQ

Brix Barbecue In Fort Worth Has A New Permanent Location, With Barbecue Hits We Still Adore

By Chris Wolfgang
Is Pop's Burger Stand in Waxahachie Deserving of its Best Burger in North Texas Nod?

Food & Drink News

Is Pop's Burger Stand in Waxahachie Deserving of its Best Burger in North Texas Nod?

By Hank Vaughn
Taste-Tested: The New Spicy Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich at Chick-fil-A

First Look

Taste-Tested: The New Spicy Pimento Cheese Chicken Sandwich at Chick-fil-A

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Post Malone and Raising Cane’s Join forces To Release Limited-Edition Cowboys Cup

Dallas Cowboys

Post Malone and Raising Cane’s Join forces To Release Limited-Edition Cowboys Cup

By Amelie Baquero
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation