Wear a Hockey Jersey and BOGO at Chipotle, Tuesday, May 23 (Go Stars!)

Chipotle is offering a bonus burrito to hockey fans on Tuesday, May 23, from 3 p.m. until closing time.
The Stars are down two games to the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Finals. The teams meet for the Stars' first home game of the series on Tuesday. If you eat through stress, you might want to dust off your old Shane Churla jersey.
Chipotle's "Wear Your Hockey Jersey" buy-one-get-one offer is good for entrées for all in-restaurant diners wearing a hockey jersey on Tuesday.
To get a free bowl or burrito (or any entrée, and don't sleep on the tacos), you just need to wear ANY hockey jersey. Each free item requires the purchase of an entrée of equal or greater value.
The offer is limited to five free menu items per check. The orders may be collected by jersey-wearing customers only. The BOGO offer is not valid for catering, mobile, online or delivery orders.
Kids' meals don't count as an entrée purchase.
So, if you get a burrito and they win, you know you have to do the exact same thing Thursday, right? Yes. Right.