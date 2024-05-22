When and Where To Get McDonald's New 'Grandma McFlurry'

McDonald's is rolling out a new McFlurry this summer in honor of abuelas, nonnas, nanas, yayas and gram-grams everywhere. You know, those ladies who spoil us with their sweetness by pulling random candy pieces out of their purse.
Some of us would like to see an ode to grandmas who let you take a pull off their ciggies (Viceroys, of course) and sip their Jack and Cokes while watching The Price is Right. What about those grandmas? We'll wait ...
For now, we get this new cold treat from McDonald's made with "a delicious syrup and chopped, crunch candy pieces," per McDonald's website, all blended with vanilla soft serve.
The syrup and candy are both butterscotch flavored, which seems about on-brand for many grandmothers (but again, not all).
“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's chief marketing and customer experience officer.
So, according to that statement, this is based on the grandma clothing trend; big white shoes, beige shirts and faded jeans, all well-worn yet starched. They made a flavor of it. Hmmm...
We think it probably goes well with small fries and a McDouble. And a ciggie.
The Grandma McFlurry is available for a limited time in all stores now.