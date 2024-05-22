 When and Where to Find McDonald's New Grandma McFlurry in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

When and Where To Get McDonald's New 'Grandma McFlurry'

What flavor comes to mind when you think of your grandma?
May 22, 2024
The new summertime McFlurry should be available now.
The new summertime McFlurry should be available now. McDonalds

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $4,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$4,000
$390
Share this:
McDonald's is rolling out a new McFlurry this summer in honor of abuelas, nonnas, nanas, yayas and gram-grams everywhere. You know, those ladies who spoil us with their sweetness by pulling random candy pieces out of their purse.

Some of us would like to see an ode to grandmas who let you take a pull off their ciggies (Viceroys, of course) and sip their Jack and Cokes while watching The Price is Right. What about those grandmas? We'll wait ...

For now, we get this new cold treat from McDonald's made with "a delicious syrup and chopped, crunch candy pieces," per McDonald's website, all blended with vanilla soft serve.

The syrup and candy are both butterscotch flavored, which seems about on-brand for many grandmothers (but again, not all).

“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry,” said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's chief marketing and customer experience officer.

So, according to that statement, this is based on the grandma clothing trend; big white shoes, beige shirts and faded jeans, all well-worn yet starched. They made a flavor of it. Hmmm...

We think it probably goes well with small fries and a McDouble. And a ciggie.

The Grandma McFlurry is available for a limited time in all stores now. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas' evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels
Surfing Bar To Open in Deep Ellum, and Dallas Has Opinions

Openings and Closings

Surfing Bar To Open in Deep Ellum, and Dallas Has Opinions

By Aaren Prody
Churn and Bake's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Flavors Are So Good

Dessert

Churn and Bake's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Flavors Are So Good

By Danielle Beller
The Best Patios in Dallas

Lists

The Best Patios in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels and Carly May Gravley
Scoop N' Buns: a Hidden Fusion of Filipino and Mexican Flavors in Garland

Dessert

Scoop N' Buns: a Hidden Fusion of Filipino and Mexican Flavors in Garland

By Anisha Holla
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation