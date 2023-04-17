Best Restaurants to Pregame for the Dallas Stars Playoff Run

The Dallas Stars playoff run starts this week. We've mapped out more than a dozen places within walking distance of the American Airline Center (AAC) to get a great pre-game meal or to have a drink and get into your best playoff mindset.
We have two categories of places. The first is if you're looking for a good meal — not just a burger and a beer, but a nice sit-down spot to indulge prior to a game. The second category is for more of a sports bar vibe, still with good food and drinks. Go Stars!
Best Pre-Game Meals
Long-boned pork chop at Billy Can Can.
Billy Can-Can
2386 Victory Park LaneBilly Can-Can
is one of our top 100
restaurants in Dallas, and it's not just for their dark magic mashed potatoes. The steaks, bone-in pork chops and even the burgers are stellar. It's also got this classic Wild West schtick that's fun. Go there if you have some out-of-town guests you're taking to the game and want to let them experience a bit of Texas panache. And to destroy everything they ever thought they knew about mashed potatoes.
Vietnamese martini espresso at Elephant East.
Elephant East
2823 McKinnon St.Elephant East
is a pan-Asian restaurant that is a great first date spot with its plush cozy nooks, dim lighting and semiprivate booths. But the bar is a fun place to grab a pre-game plate of soft-shell crab with a spicy black bean sauce or some Bang Bang Shrimp. The Vietnamese martini espresso is a must here. Elephant East is open until 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and until 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, so you can go back after the game for a nightcap. Best yet, Elephant East offers valet and you can keep your car there during the game. (Valet service is shared with Poco Fiasco and Harwood Arms, which are all owned by the same company.)
Saint Ann
2514 Harry Hines Blvd.
This space originally opened as a parochial school about a century ago. In addition to housing a restaurant now, there's a samurai museum on the upper level. Saint Ann
has a lovely garden and patio area, so if the weather is nice make reservations
outside. Wednesdays through Saturdays from 5 to 7 p.m. Saint Ann offers a prix-fixe menu for $35, which is great considering the value here. You'll get three courses (salad, main and dessert) with options that include seared salmon and a daily pasta. Saint Ann's is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Complimentary valet is offered.
Mesero
2375 Victory Park Lane
Queso Mesero. Those are big important words. Get this bowl of queso Chihuahua, spinach, artichoke and poblano topped with brisket for a great pre-game feast. We also love Mesero's
blackened salmon tacos. Randomly, there's a Big "D" Dog, which is a quarter-pound wagyu beef frank with chili and cheese on a lobster roll. It's a bit off-brand, but it's hard to find a good dog around here.
Mio Nonno Trattoria
2588 N. Houston St.
We popped into Mio Nonno Trattoria
before a game one night and my husband said, "There's no way we'll make the puck drop." Pfft. It was fine. This spot is literally across the street from the AAC and the service moves fast. Bonus: it's a really good Italian meal. The pasta is wonderful, but don't miss the puffy bread appetizer that is incredible in its simplicity. Could eat it for days. And it only costs $6. Make reservations
for this spot.
The Henry
2301 N. Akard St.The Henry
could be listed here for good fare, or in the category below for big energy. It's both. It's also a twofer in the sense that there are two spaces here: a restaurant downstairs and a rooftop bar and lounge upstairs, the latter of which has a touch more party vibe. The menu has a big range of options from crusty bread and brie ($11) to Korean prime skirt steak. There's something for everyone. Park in the garage across the street and bring your ticket in to get validated. It's a 10-minute walk (a half mile) to the AAC. Even better, The Henry takes reservations
.
Big Sports Vibes
Rueben fries and a Guinness at Harwood Arms is a great pre-game meal.
2610 N. Houston St.
Dirty Bones
It's hard to ignore Dirty Bones
because it is literally right outside the AAC's front door, but it's also hard to look past a spate of the bad reviews this place gets for service. There's been some great reviews, too, so it's a crapshoot. There is a response to the recent negative online reviews, which is sometimes an indication of trying to address a situation. Either way, it's a wing spot and a fun environment and, best yet, a one-minute commute to your seat. You can get 15 wings for $24 with seven dry rubs options and more than a dozen sauces. The menu of fun appetizers has items like a shoestring onion tower and Dirty Tots.
Harwood Arms
2823 McKinnon St. Harwood Arms
is one of the best pubs in the city and is a great place to kick off a great sports night. if you're there early enough for happy hour (4–7 p.m., Monday through Thursday), you'll love the small plate options that won't absolutely break your weekday budget. Get the Guinness short rib sliders and mini Reuben fries for $6 each. Even better: a $7 Old Fashioned. No, you shut up. It's an easy walk over the AAC, and after the game, you can get a celebratory night cap right up to 2 a.m. Harwood offers free valet parking along McKinnon Street.
Happiest Hour's foot-long mozzarella sticks come in orders of five, so bring friends.
Happiest Hour
2616 Olive St.Happiest Hour
is a somuchfun. The entire place has big energy. Sit in the dining room for a nice dinner, or hang out at the huge U-shaped bar overflowing with drinks. You can bet the rooftop and a big courtyard will be full of white, green and black jerseys before each game. In the times we've been, the service has always been amazingly swift considering the number of guests. Get the foot-long fried cheese sticks. Five whole feet of fried cheese. Yes, five feet.
Hero by HG
3090 Nowitzki Way
BIG-LY playoff sports energy at Hero by HG
. This might be the best spot to grab a seat to pregame. There are TVs everywhere, and the menu is full of fun, gluttonous options like wagyu beef burgers; get The Ranchito ($16) with white queso, Valentina aioli, pico, jalapenos and avocado. Show up hours before and you'll be well entertained. Reservations
are available.
Poco Fiasco
2823 McKinnon St.
The dining room at Poco Fiasco
is small-ish, which could make pre-game energy fun, but there's also a large patio for a bit of al fresco dining. The thin-crust pizza is great as are the martinis, which are a house specialty. In our experience, service can be spotty, albeit friendly (just MIA at times), so plan ahead. You can valet in front of the restaurant, a shared service with Elephant East and Harwood Arms. After the game, grab a slice of pizza at the side-hustle window. It's about a 7-minute walk to the AAC, which is much less time than you'd spend trying to park in a closer lot.
Stoneleigh P
2926 Maple Ave., No. 100The Stoneleigh P
is about a three-quarter-mile walk from the AAC. That's doable, right? Sure, the weather is perfect. The P is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and recently announced 2023 will be the last year at this location. If you're a fan of dive bar energy and great burgers, The P is your huckleberry.
Te Deseo
2700 Olive St. Te Deseo
has one of the best rooftop bars in Dallas. It can get packed. Happy hour, 5–7 p.m., Monday through Thursday, offers a bevy of $7 plates (queso, quesadilla, tacos). You can valet right out front and walk to the AAC in 3 minutes. The menu is Mexican, with a coastal influence: charred octopus, tuna, snapper and sea bass. For a show, get the Flaming Skull, a chocolate shell skull that is set on fire. It's playoff hockey — let's light things up! After the game, go back for bottle service
options. Reservations
are highly recommended.