Where to Shop for Your Thanksgiving Dinner at Home

It’s been strongly suggested that we hunker down with our immediate family to avoid spreading the coronavirus this Thanksgiving. So with the large family gatherings on the bench, perhaps you need a smaller alternative to your 27-pound turkey and seven sides. Or maybe you typically just rolled into your aunt’s house and filled up until you couldn’t move. So, what’s the plan now?

We’ve rounded up some modest feast options. And no worries if you’re not a turkey person, we’ve covered all the angles, acute to obtuse. (Actually, mostly obtuse.)

Rudolph’s Meat Market 2924 Elm St. (Deep Ellum), 214-741-1874



If you want some serious meat or something other than turkey, visit our favorite butcher, Rudolph’s Meat Market and Sausage Factory. They have a holiday sausage made at their facility, baby veal brats, small veal loins, rack of lamb, lamb lollipops, pork loins, duck, pheasant and quail. Plus, all of their hanging beef is dry-aged for 28 days and can be cut to any specifications: This includes filets, rib-eyes and prime rib roasts. They recently told us their tomahawk steaks have been popular lately. But if you like to watch the Cowboys with a side of turkey, they also have 6- to 8-pound smoked turkey breast. We have it on good authority that their pepper bacon is perfect any day of the year, too.

Burgundy Pasture Beef 3314 Ross Ave. (Old East Dallas), 972-707-7241

Burgundy Pasture Beef has sold most of their heritage turkeys, but they're doing a lamb cutting this week, so they’ll have fresh racks, roasts and leg of lamb available. Their lamb is 100% grass-fed and locally raised. Burgundy also has pasture-raised Berkshire heritage pork, boneless hams are $7.99 a pound and bone-in hams are $6.99 a pound (spiral-cut optional).

Goodfriend Package 1155 Peavy Road (East Dallas), 972-807-2899



The kids over at Goodfriend are doing whole-turkey dinners, but they've also brought back their Butchers Thanksgiving Sausage, made with house-smoked turkey, sage stuffing and cranberry chutney. A four-pack is $19.99. Or you could always grab one of their King Ranch chicken casseroles because are you really a Texan if you haven’t had KRC for a major holiday? (Nope, you’re not.)

Deep Cuts Dallas 7989 Belt Line Road (Far North Dallas), 469-906-6420



The 2020 Reader’s Choice pick for the best butcher, Deep Cuts has a special holiday menu full of salacious choices, including goose, quail, capons and Rohan whole duck in addition to leg of lamb. They ask that you call to discuss your order, and they’ll bring it out for curbside pickup when it’s ready.

CiboDivino Marketplace 1868 Sylvan Ave. (West Dallas), 214-653-2426



CiboDivino at Sylvan 30 is one part restaurant and one part market, the latter offering a variety of specialty to-go items all made in-house. They update what’s available in their market each week and currently have 8-ounce, vacuumed-sealed packages of 44 Farms beef belly “burnt ends” for about $10. To heat, you simply drop the bag into boiling water. Boiling water is easy enough, right? They also have Kessler pecan smoked turkey packages in 1-pound packages. Grab a slice (or seven) of their desserts, and dinner is served. Oh, and they have a wine maze in the middle of the store. You can also order online.

EXPAND Dry-aged steaks at Cooper's Meat Market. Lauren Drewes Daniels

Cooper's Meat Market 778 Fort Worth Ave. (West Dallas), 214-200-4128



Cooper's Meat Market is adjacent to Cox Family Farms at Sylvan 30 (and pretty close to CiboDivino). They have a special holiday menu of mains, sides and desserts, all of which can be ordered online and come with wine pairing suggestions. This is a fun store to peruse and wasn't crowded this past Sunday. You could get an entire meal here, even house-made pimento cheese, and be a fat happy cat next Thursday.

Profound Foods 214-680-8535



This farmer-chef collaborative has a few heritage turkeys left for sale, but they also have other local options, such as pecan and pumpkin pies made by chef April Barney. There’s a cookie decorating kit that could be fun for the kids, too. A Thanksgiving Day Meal Kit for two people includes a free-range, organic Bell & Evans turkey breast, bone gravy, Grand Marnier cranberry sauce and three sides ($98.35). Or get a whole pig to roast from Chubby Dog Farm. Profound Foods delivers to certain locations, or you can pick up your order.

EXPAND Just order pastries for Thanksgiving. No crazy aunts, uncles or siblings can shame you for anything this year. La Casita Bakeshop

La Casita Bakeshop 580 W. Arapaho Road, No. 230, Richardson, 440-462-2078



Yes, you have our full permission to only do dessert this year. If that’s your game, La Casita is taking orders on their special Thanksgiving Shop for pumpkin pie with cheesecake swirl, bourbon pecan pie and a brown butter apple pie ($30 each). Or get a mixed croissant platter for $50. Badda-bing-badda-bang, Thanksgiving is done.

Popeyes

Popeyes is bringing back its Cajun Style Turkey, which is infused with Louisiana-style seasonings. It’s precooked but frozen, so you need to pick it up in time to allow it to thaw (48-72 hours). Customers need to call a local store or stop by to order; no online ordering available, which is really a great opportunity to pick up a chicken sandwich. I mean, why not?

Luby’s

You guys, listen. Despite a confusing press release earlier this year, Luby’s isn’t completely closed. And they have Thanksgiving dinner plates for just $11.49. Or go old school with a Lu Ann platter for just $8.49. You can even order online, which takes away from the best part of it all, but we gotta do what we gotta do these days.