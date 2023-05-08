Best Pubs for Soccer in Dallas

II Brothers Grill and Bar
8308 Preston Road, No. 198, PlanoII Brothers is a bustling bar that has been drawing crowds for years. This Manchester City bar is a popular spot for City supporters looking to cheer on their team in a lively and welcoming atmosphere. But II Brothers isn't known just for sports. It's also a must-visit spot for foodies in the area. The family-owned establishment has been serving up Southern comfort food for 17 years.
Blackfriar Pub
2621 McKinney Ave.In the heart of Uptown, Blackfriar Pub is an Irish pub that draws crowds of Manchester United supporters every match day. With its cozy, dimly lit interior and extensive selection of cocktails and beers, the Blackfriar provides an authentic a pub experience as one can get in Texas. If you want to enjoy the Dallas weather, there’s also a dog-friendly patio where you can watch the games. But it's not just the atmosphere that draws fans to Blackfriar. The pub also serves up classic Irish pub fare, including fish and chips, and bangers and mash.
The Dubliner
2818 Greenville Ave.The Dubliner is a must-visit for any soccer enthusiast looking for a great spot to enjoy a game in a community atmosphere. The Dubliner has a neighborhood feel, with cozy wooden corners and walls adorned with vintage beer signs. Not only does this bar offer an extensive beer and whiskey list, it also boasts the title of the longest-running Irish pub in Dallas. The owners are Newcastle fans who are known to pour a great pint of Guinness.
Harwood Arms
2823 McKinnon St.Harwood Arms is a trendy bar that is particularly popular among Chelsea and Bayern Munich fans who flock here on game days to catch the matches. The pub offers a variety of ways to view the game: inside the dark interior or outside on the patio. No visit to the Harwood Arms would be complete without indulging in some of Rueben fries and other pub fare. The deep menu of British favorites ranges from a full English breakfast to kebabs to Sunday roasts. It's so good, it's on our top 100 restaurants list.
The Irishman
18101 Preston Frankford Center The Irishman is another great spot to catch Premier League soccer in Dallas, especially if you're a Tottenham Hotspur fan. This pub is well-known for being a Tottenham bar, so you'll be among fellow Spurs supporters when you stop by to catch a game.
Aside from the soccer atmosphere, The Irishman has a great selection of drinks and food. The beer list includes a variety of local and imported options, including a selection of Irish beers. If you're hungry, The Irishman offers classic pub fare as well as some unique twists on traditional Irish dishes.
5321 E. Mockingbird Lane; 14930 Midway Road, Addison; 5120 State Highway 121, Colleyville If you’re looking for an authentic British pub experience, look no further than The Londoner. The flagship location is in Addison, with outposts in Colleyville and Dallas’ Mockingbird Station. As the name suggests, the Londoner is the pub-of-choice for England fans, along with Dallas supporters of Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle. You can enjoy authentic British cuisine and cold pints while watching games from all the top international leagues.
The Londoner
Peticolas Brewery Co.
1301 Pace St. Peticolas Brewery is a popular spot among soccer fans in Dallas for its award-winning beer, fun atmosphere and commitment to showcasing games. This brewery in the Design District is owned by an Everton Fan and is home to viewing parties for FC Dallas matches among other games of interest.
The craft beer selection includes IPAs, lagers and stouts. Notably, there's a beer for FC Dallas called Match Day and three World Cup-themed Beers: Thrilla in Brazilla, Rumble in Russia and Spar in Qatar. Peticolas is so committed to soccer and beer that the logo resembles the crest of a football club. In addition to great beer, Peticolas has regular food truck pop-ups, will place a pizza order for you and is cool with you bringing your own food.