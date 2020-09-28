 
Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Low-carb pad Thai from Asian Mint. The restaurant was the only one in Dallas awarded $2,500 this month from a state-wide grant program.
House of Watana

10 Women-Owned, North Texas Restaurants Receive Funding

Taylor Adams | September 28, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

The Texas Restaurant Association and the Texas Conference for Women announced they have donated $177,500 to 71 women-owned restaurants in Texas.

Of the 71 restaurants, 10 are in North Texas with just one in Dallas — Asian Mint, which has four locations in the area.

"As we have continuously stayed open to feed souls, this grant helps with operations, especially staff support," says Asian Mint owner Nikki Phinyawatana. "We have been fortunate to be able to keep all our team members, and we all are very grateful for our Mint fanatics."

Chef Nikky Phinyawatana has been hosting virtual cooking classes during the pandemic.
courtesy of Asian Mint

Each awarded restaurant received $2,500 to help pay employees and defray other costs. The Texas Conference for Women provided the funds to the Texas Restaurant Association’s Texas Restaurant Relief Fund, which dispersed the grants. Restaurateurs had to apply to earn the funds.

“The Texas Conference for Women strives to help women in the workplace and all areas of their lives,” said Carla Piñeyro Sublett, Texas Conference for Women board president, in a statement. “This year, women business owners are facing unprecedented challenges, and we truly wanted to give back and show the power that comes from women helping women.”

Women are shouldering a disproportionate burden of the impact of COVID-19, according to the news release.

“The pandemic has resulted in mass layoffs in many industries that employ women, such as hospitality and retail; has increased caregiving responsibilities; and has had a devastating impact on women-owned small businesses,” according to the release.

Texas restaurants have lost more than 700,000 jobs because of the pandemic, according to the statement. This effort is to help relieve some of that burden.

Here’s a full list of the restaurants receiving funds; as usual, a list such as this involves many restaurants in Austin. Below are the ones in North Texas:

Asian Mint
Nikky Phinyawatana
Dallas

Beneventi’s Italian
Jan Underwood
Fort Worth

Bless That Jerk BBQ
Shellion Reid
Denton

Blessings By The Pound
Christal Jones
Grand Prairie

Cafe Chadra Inc. (Chadra Mezza)
Christina Elbitar
Fort Worth

Carpenters Cafe & Catering
Katrina Rischer
Fort Worth

Fair Winds
Nicole Omholt
Lewisville

Funky Picnic Brewery & Café
Samantha Glenn
Fort Worth

The Healthy Hippie Cafe
Kelli Myatt
Keller

Stir Crazy Baked Goods
Robbie Werner
Fort Worth

 
Taylor Adams has written about the restaurant industry for the Dallas Observer since 2016. Now the Observer's food editor, she attended Southern Methodist University before covering local news at The Dallas Morning News.

