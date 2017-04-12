10 Things to Do in Dallas for $10 or Less: April 14-16

Catch a drag show at the Rose Room on Friday. Mike Brooks

Vacation Studio

404 Exposition Blvd.

6 to 10 p.m. Friday

Free

Married artist couple Marie Boone and Matthew Brinston invite you into the Exposition Park warehouse that serves as both their home and studio this Friday for their first collaborative show, which will showcase 30 to 40 new works between the two of them. Boone, who is a welder, will be displaying some of her sculptures, while Brinston will paint models Boone has styled at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. After Friday, the exhibit will be open through the 21st by appointment.

Rose Room Drag Show

S4

3911 Cedar Springs Road

11 p.m. Friday

Free

If you're at risk of having a boring Friday evening, there's one quick way to put an end to that risk: Make plans to check out the evening's show at the Rose Room. It's where all of Dallas' best and most professional drag queens go to perform, whether that means singing, dancing or simply insulting audience members. Admission is free, but bring tips for the hard-working queens. And if you leave feeling inspired, the club downstairs, S4, will be raging into the wee hours so there's plenty of time to shake your own groove thing to some Katy Perry remixes.

HP Village Local Artisan Market

Highland Park Village

8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Free

Outdoor markets are all the rage these days, but you can leave it up to Highland Park Village to make the concept fancier than anyone ever hoped it would be. Their monthly market takes place on Saturday and will feature produce; a selection of Dallas' best food vendors including White Rock Granola, Bisous Bisous Patisserie and Kessler Pie Co.; live music; face painting; and games.

Festival of Chariots

Kalachandji's

5430 Gurley Ave.

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Free

You've seen parades before. But have you seen a parade where the float is pulled along by a rope? The festival of chariots is a procession of Hindu deities, and Hare Krishna temple Kalachandji's is throwing a free celebration that you can participate in this weekend. At the temple, there will be a carnival, henna, yoga, plus lots of the delicious vegetarian food Kalachandji's is known for.

They Don't Care

Check out Matthew Brinston and Marie Boone's "Vacation Studio" on Friday. Rico DeLeon

Umbrella Gallery

2803 Taylor St.

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Free

In 2005, the philosopher Kanye West said, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.” In 2017, the new president of the United States said, “I don’t think they care at all,” referring to his tax returns. Two people we can safely assume do care are artists Billi London-Gray and Daniel Bernard Gray, whose pop-up group exhibition They Don’t Care is dedicated to the first Tax Day under President Trump. They’ve invited artists spanning a range of disciplines — including photographs, sculptures, paintings, performances, sound installations and other media miscellany, to wax politic visually. The artists describe the exhibition as “an expressive platform to show what we do care about — issues, policies, specific conditions, general concerns and broad hopes.” Participating artists include Aye-D, Abby Bagby, Cor Fahringer, Daniel Bernard Gray, Diamond Gray, Billi London-Gray, Kijana Martin, Raul Rodriguez, Kiran Sattar, Susan Sponsler, James Talambas, Mark Thames and Tierra Firme (Sarita Westrup and Analise Minjarez). Admission is free. — Rachel Williams

Culture in Translation

Deep Vellum Books

3000 Commerce St.

6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday

Free

The U.S. and Mexico are closely related, but recently the relationship has in many ways been a fraught one. This weekend, Deep Vellum Books hosts a discussion about the role of translation in helping resolve conflict between the two cultures and build a mutual understanding moving forward. Two authors, Mark Haber (short story collection Melville's Beard) and Scott Esposito (essay collection Latin American Mixtape) will lead the discussion.

Lost Highway Screening and Concert

Texas Theatre

231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

8:30 p.m. Saturday

$10 for the movie, $6 for the concert, $14 for both

If you can explain what’s going on in David Lynch’s mind, you need help but I still want in. No other film, perhaps with the exception of Eraserhead, exhibits Lynch's insanity better than Lost Highway. On the surface, it's a noir story about a man convicted of murder who takes over the bodies of younger people to escape consequences. It stars Bill Pullman in one of the most underrated performances of his career. The Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff (231 W. Jefferson Blvd.) has been celebrating Lynch’s films and the festivities conclude with a screening of Lost Highway in its original 35 mm format at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The event also features live “behind the screen” musical performances by Flesh Narc, Thin Skin, Jesus Chris and the Beetles and Filth. Tickets are $10 for the film, $6 for the concert and $14 for both at thetexastheatre.com. — Danny Gallagher

Locked and Loaded with George Quartz

Armoury DE

2714 Elm St.

9 p.m. to midnight Saturday

Free

King Camel has been hosting free shows at Armoury DE for the last few months, and if you haven't made it out to "Locked and Loaded," this show Saturday is a good place to start. George Quartz are theatrical, dancey and never put on the same performance twice. They're emblematic of the edgy, old Deep Ellum vibe King Camel has been bringing to the newish hotspot, resulting in a good kind of culture clash and new audiences for some of Dallas' coolest bands. Bathouse, Polystarra and Leech open.

Easter in Lee Park

Lee Park

3333 Turtle Creek Blvd.

1 to 4 p.m. Sunday

Free

Dallas’ most colorful springtime tradition returns for picnic lunches, Easter festivities and a pastel-colored pooch parade. Easter in Lee Park gets hopping from 1 to 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 16. The green space at 3333 Turtle Creek Blvd. comes alive with Easter egg hunts, live music from the Gypsy Playboys and DJ Jen Miller, food trucks, photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and that legendary pooch parade at 2 p.m. featuring bedazzled, bedecked and incredibly patient dogs prancing around in Easter finery. If the parade leaves you pining for a pet of your own, there will be animal rescue organizations on site with adoptable friends. Join the throngs at this colorful spring ritual. Admission is free; pet parade entry is $10 at leeparkconservancy.org. — Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Board Game Night

Alamo Drafthouse Richardson

100 S. Central Expressway

5 p.m. Sunday

Free

A board game can be deceptively simple and become ridiculously complex in a matter of minutes. Alliances are tested and rivalries are formed. Of course, booze always makes the experience better. That’s why Glass Half Full bar and restaurant at the Alamo Drafthouse hosts a free, regular board game night at 5 p.m. Sunday. Players can enjoy a game of Munchkin, Settlers of Catan, Say Anything! or Arkham Horror or play a game from their private collections. — Danny Gallagher

