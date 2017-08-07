Cinépolis' New Movie Theater in Euless Offers a Glimpse at Plans for Victory Park

EXPAND Construction crews put the finishing touches on Cinépolis' newest theater in Euless. Danny Gallagher

Cinépolis won't officially enter the Dallas luxury movie theater fray until 2018 when it opens its theater in Victory Park, but its newest theater in Euless could give us a glimpse of what's to come downtown.

The luxury movie theater chain, which moved its headquarters to Addison last year, opened its first theater in the Dallas-Fort Worth area last weekend in Euless' Glade Park.

The 52,000-square-foot multiplex houses 12 movie screens and 1,300 reclining, leather seats on raised, stadium-style levels. Annelise Holyoak, Cinépolis' national marketing manager, says the biggest screen in the theater is also the second-largest screen in the Cinépolis chain.

As you enter the lobby, the first thing you'll notice is that there is no staffed box office. All of the movie tickets are sold online or at an automated, touch screen kiosks in front of the theater's lounge area.

"It's just something we don't really need anymore now with reserved seating," Holyoak says. "This is just so much easier."

EXPAND Guests can purchase their movie tickets online or at one of four kiosks in the theater lobby. Danny Gallagher

The concession stand is also a step up from the usual movie food. The theater's menu includes regular moviegoing treats such as boxed candy and popcorn, but guests can also enjoy a full meal during their movies with appetizers like mini corn dogs and a gourmet cheese plate, entreés like brisket tacos and Sriracha barbecue chicken pizza, and desserts like a strawberry Nutella crepe. The concession stand also offers twists on traditional movie concessions, such as the Cheetos-infused popcorn, a cheesy flavored popcorn with tiny Cheetos mixed into the bucket.

EXPAND Sade Williams serves up a generous portion of the theater's signature Cheetos popcorn. Danny Gallagher

Guests can order their food at the concession stand and go into their movies. They receive notifications from light-up coasters that their food is ready to be picked up at the stand. The Victory Park location will have wait staff to deliver orders to customers in theaters, as well as an expanded menu that will offer additional items such as salads and lobster rolls, Holyoak says.

The concession area also includes a full bar with signature drinks such as the frosé, a frozen twist on blush wine that's infused with slushed ice and vodka.

EXPAND Guests of the new Cinépolis theater in Euless can enjoy full meals and tasty beverages with their movies. Danny Gallagher

The movie theaters are filled with rows of plush, comfy chairs that can fully recline. All of the movies are digitally projected on huge screens in theaters that can hold from 77 to 188 guests. There are also 2 feet of leg room, so guests won't have to constantly say "excuse me" when they get up to get their food or make a trip to the restroom during a movie.

Holyoak says the theater has a 61-foot movie screen, the second-biggest screen in the theater chain.

EXPAND Danny Gallagher

The Victory Park theater is expected to open in early 2018, and plans are in the works for a third theater in the Midtown area of Dallas sometime in 2019.

"We're very excited to open it," says Joe Antonucci, Cinépolis' marketing coordinator. "This is one of the most upscale theaters I've ever seen. There's a lot of amenities that we're happy to bring here."

