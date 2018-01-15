First Look: Grand Prairie's New 80,000-Square-Foot Indoor Water Park Is Open for Business

Winter is the perfect time to open a water park like Epic Waters in Grand Prairie. The chilly trek from the parking lot to the indoor water park makes the entrance that much sweeter. A greeter opens the heavy glass door, and the climate changes from bitter cold to beautiful, rendering layers of clothing unnecessary.

Then you hear the sounds of kids frolicking in the pool and adult bodies skipping across tubs of water after sliding down 70 feet and screaming the whole way. It either feels like climate change 20 years in the future or a unique aquatic attraction for Dallas-Fort Worth.

The Epic Waters indoor water park in Grand Prairie officially opened to the public at 5 p.m. Friday as a year-round aquatic center for all ages that offers guests the chance to cool off regardless of the temperature outside of the park's heated walls. The park hosted a special preview party Thursday night so guests could take a spin on the 80,000-square-foot facility's 11 slides and rides.