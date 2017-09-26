Fixer Upper Announces End of Show

EXPAND Waco's Harp Design Co. in Magnolia market. Paige Skinner

The Waco couple that took America by storm in 2013 by renovating one Waco home at a time announced the shocking decision on their blog Tuesday. In a post on magnoliamarket.com, a somber Joanna Gaines holds hands with her husband, the ever chipper Chip Gaines, to announce their megahit show, Fixer Upper, will end after season five.

The final season starts in November.

In a video posted along with the blog entry, Joanna Gaines explains that the couple felt for a while that season five would be their last. They need to focus on their businesses in Waco and their family — their oldest child is almost a teenager. But Chip assures fans that they can still see the couple in Waco at the Silos or a Little League game.

"Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger," the blog post says. "This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment."

The news seems to caught Waco by surprise. Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing at the city's Convention & Visitors Bureau, says she found out this morning with the rest of the public. The show and the Gaines-family owned Magnolia marketplace bring 40,000 people to the city each week.

"I think it is surprising because somewhere I had heard that they would also have a season six," says Pendergraft. "It's not tomorrow that it's happening, but it's pretty quick."

Joanna Gaines made a "fraudulent skincare" comment in today's post, which refers to a skin care line she says illegally uses her name. In July, she cleared up rumors with an Instagram post saying she's not associated with the products and that she was not leaving Fixer Upper to enter the beauty industry.

Today's announcement comes at an odd time because six months ago, the couple announced they were getting a spinoff show about the design process of their renovation business.

"We believe in our hearts we're going to see you again right around the corner, so stay tuned," Chip says at the end of the video.