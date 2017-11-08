Here's the Police Report that Real Housewife of Dallas LeeAnne Locken Says Does Not Exist

This season, LeeAnne Locken dressed as a "two-face" to mock Stephanie Hollman. But now Locken has been caught in a fib.

On Monday's episode of The Real Housewives of Dallas, the show's producer, Andy Cohen, questioned Housewife LeeAnne Locken about her violent past and an alleged police record.

The episode was part one of the second season's reunion. Highlights from the season were re-aired, including scenes in which Locken is in therapy working on her anger issues and another clip in which some of her cast-mates discuss a police report that had supposedly been filed against Locken.

"Do you want to clarify the police report?" Cohen asked Locken during the reunion show, which he always hosts.

"There isn't one," Locken responded. "It doesn't exist."

"Did you try to kill someone with a knife and sandpaper?" Cohen asked.

"No, no, no," Locken said.

But the police report does exist. Last year, Marie Reyes, a friend of the Housewives who appeared in season one, wrote on her blog that she would not return for season two because she feared for her safety. She cited a police report filed in 2008 by Locken's boyfriend at the time saying Locken chased him around with a knife.

We spoke to Locken about the police report last year.

"If you look at that record, you will see that the person who filed it said no prosecution, which means he recanted all of it," she said. "So have I ever been in a relationship that got ugly and the person got completely dramatic? One-hundred percent. Sure. Have I ever gone at someone with a knife? No. That’s ridiculous."

When we reached out to the former boyfriend via Facebook message, he declined to comment on the allegations, saying, "O no that girl is crazy please tell me that my name isn't going to be in the observer."

You can read the police report below.

Update: On Tuesday morning, Locken tweeted, "I won't be there!" when a fan asked her about a season three. We contacted the public relations company that represents her and were told it couldn't comment on the matter.