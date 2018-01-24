Tarrant County College Adjunct Professor Still Unsure Why Students Fled His Classroom

Former TCC adjunct professor Daniel Mashburn isn't sure what scared his students enough to cost him his job. We think we might have a clue.

Nearly a week has passed since adjunct professor Daniel Mashburn’s odd actions in his astronomy classroom at Tarrant County College caused his students to flee and call campus police, and he’s still not sure why everyone freaked out. He says he was just trying to make learning fun.

“One of my adjuncts told me I was The Law in the classroom, but the students rose up and called the lawman on me for comparing creation as it relates to astronomy with the Bible and the Quran,” Mashburn told the Observer via Facebook message.

It was cold outside last Tuesday, and Mashburn planned to take his students outside to view the stars. He continued to wear his scarf, ball cap and toboggan glasses and turned off the lights after he arrived about 15 minutes late to class (which isn’t unusual for a professor). Students told local news outlets that he was acting strange, speaking in incoherent phrases about President Donald Trump and fidgeting with something in his pocket.