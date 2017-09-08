EXPAND Give us a cocktail and we're happy. Give us a cocktail and a neon sign, and we're never leaving. Courtesy of Bar Stellar

After a young entrepreneur purchased the short-lived Stellar, its rebirth as Bar Stellar begged for better cocktails. It answered the call with a new menu featuring creative, if a little dramatic, cocktails such as the Cloud Nine, complete with not one but two outrageous elements: cotton candy and dry ice. Such drama.

Like what you see? Join Bar Stellar for its Grand Opening Black Out Party from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, when 100 percent of gross profit will be donated to CASA Dallas. It also will donate 100 percent of gross profit from Sept. 11-18 to Red Cross relief efforts in Houston. Let's see what you've got, Bar Stellar.

Cloud Nine, $12: Chopin Vodka, cotton candy, blueberries, lemon and dry ice



Bar Stellar, 2810 North Henderson Ave.

