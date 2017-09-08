A Dramatic Rebirth — and a Dramatic Cocktail — for Bar Stellar
|
Give us a cocktail and we're happy. Give us a cocktail and a neon sign, and we're never leaving.
Courtesy of Bar Stellar
After a young entrepreneur purchased the short-lived Stellar, its rebirth as Bar Stellar begged for better cocktails. It answered the call with a new menu featuring creative, if a little dramatic, cocktails such as the Cloud Nine, complete with not one but two outrageous elements: cotton candy and dry ice. Such drama.
Like what you see? Join Bar Stellar for its Grand Opening Black Out Party from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8, when 100 percent of gross profit will be donated to CASA Dallas. It also will donate 100 percent of gross profit from Sept. 11-18 to Red Cross relief efforts in Houston. Let's see what you've got, Bar Stellar.
Cloud Nine, $12: Chopin Vodka, cotton candy, blueberries, lemon and dry ice
Bar Stellar, 2810 North Henderson Ave.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Dallas dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!