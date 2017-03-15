menu


Oak Cliff Gets a New Farmers Market This Weekend

Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 11:08 a.m.
By Beth Rankin
Good Local Markets hosts a weekly market — which kicks off for the season on April 1 — here at 9150 Garland Road, and now they're bringing a second market to Oak Cliff starting this weekend.
Good Local Markets hosts a weekly market — which kicks off for the season on April 1 — here at 9150 Garland Road, and now they're bringing a second market to Oak Cliff starting this weekend.
Observer file photo
Last year, Oak Cliff finally got a farmers market, a scrappy little upstart organized by the local Lions Club. The monthly market held in a church parking lot eventually grew, moved to the parking lot of Lula B's on Fort Worth Avenue and expanded its hours to 8 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

Now Oak Cliff will get a second reason not to cross the Trinity for rainbow chard and artisanal pickles: This weekend, Good Local Markets is launching the Tyler Street Market, a weekly Oak Cliff farmers market held on  West 9th Street between Tyler and North Polk.

"Starting March 18, each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., you will find locally grown fruits and vegetables, honey, meats and cheese, eggs, baked treats, arts and crafts, music, friendly people and overall the best that Dallas has to offer," Good Local Markets wrote in the Facebook event.

The organization also hosts a weekly market in White Rock Lake that kicks off for the season on April 1. As with any new market, the Trinity Street Market will likely start off small and grow over time. But for Oak Cliffers who loathe having to cross the Trinity for farm-fresh produce, a second local market can't hurt.

Tyler Street Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday at Tyler Street Tower, 922 W. 9th St.

Beth Rankin
Beth Rankin relocated to Texas after completing her photojournalism degree from Ohio's Kent State University in 2008. She has worked in newspapers since age 17. She is a cicerone-certified beer server who specializes in social media, food and drink, travel and news reporting. Her belief system revolves around the significance of Topo Chico, the refusal to eat crawfish and Gulf oysters out of season, the importance of learning how to raise one's own food responsibly and an aversion toward people who describe themselves as "award-winning."

