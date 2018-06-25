Sunny With a Chance of AC: The Best Climate-Controlled Patios In Dallas

It ain't easy being in Texas in the summer. It's even more difficult to enjoy a patio, and it's especially difficult to do so with a warm entree steaming up your face. With long summer days in mind, we've rounded up our favorite patios to have a drink or a meal without having to deal with annoying things like rain, mosquitoes or 100-degree days.

Bolsa

614 W. Davis St. (Oak Cliff)

A visit to the Bishop Arts District isn't complete without a jog over to Bolsa. Its thoughtfully executed farm-to-table menu doesn't get too stuffy to enjoy on a picnic table (a high-end one, of course). This spot is one of Dallas' best for brunch, thanks to its reinforced windows that keep the whole thing cool for maximum food enjoyment.