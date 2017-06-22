The Standard Pour Goes Bananas

While there aren't any plastic monkeys garnishing this tiki drink, it's still tiki AF. Austin Marc Graf

The first-ever Dallas Tiki Week is wrapping up tonight, and as we tiki-ed across the city, we were intrigued by The Standard Pour's tiki offerings. One that really caught our eye: The Love Boat, made with three different banana elements, two of which were made in-house just for this cocktail.

We've all heard about house-made bitters, but Standard Pour went the extra nautical mile and made their own banana falernum. (Falernum, a sweet syrup that's nearly indispensable in tiki cocktails, usually has some spicy notes — allspice, vanilla, ginger, clove — that are balanced with citrus, sugar and usually almond.)

Pop in before they close up on Thursday, June 22, (the official end of Dallas Tiki Week) to get your hands on one of these cheeky tiki drinks.

THE LOVE BOAT

1.5 oz. Plantation Pineapple

1 oz. banana liqueur

0.75 oz. house-made banana falernum

2 dashes of house-made banana bitters

