Dallas Is Getting a Game of Thrones-Themed Pop-Up Bar

One Dallas bar loves to play dress-up. A few years ago, The Whippersnapper on Henderson Avenue started hosting themed pop-ups, altering the look of its space and its menu to honor pop culture staples The Simpsons, Breaking Bad, Harry Potter, The Office and Family Guy.
Get ready to lose your heads, Dallas, because they are crossing another show off their kill list: The HBO epic series Game of Thrones.
This isn't the first Dallas bar to host a GOT pop-up. Ill Minster Pub in Uptown also transformed its space in 2019 to celebrate the show's last season. But like GOT author George R.R. Martin, we'll never be done with the series.
Between Aug. 25 and Oct. 15, The Whippersnapper, owned by This and That Hospitality, will take patrons to the Seven Kingdoms with a pop-up called Whipperfell. In this heat, we should be more than happy to venture beyond the wall, White Walkers or not.
Guests are encouraged to dress up, so put on your best greyscale makeup or "Red Wedding" dress and sit on the Iron Throne, take selfies in the photo booth and get plenty of enviable content through other photo ops.
To keep in line with the show, the pop-up should massively let down fans on their way out. Just a thought.
We do know that the staff will be in costume serving specialty drinks such as “Kings Blood” and “Milk of the Poppy.” The food menu includes “Dragon Claws” (which are, sadly, just chicken) and “Dothraki Burgers.”
No meat pie? “Shame!”
The Whippersnapper, at 1806 McMillan Ave., is 21 and up, and it’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 6 p.m.-2 a.m.