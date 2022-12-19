Argentina Wins the Best World Cup Final Ever and Fans Celebrate in Dallas

On Sunday, Argentina beat France in one of the most dramatic, gut-wrenching, nerve-wracking World Cup finals ever played. The match featured two of the world’s best sides and two of its greatest talents. Back stories were everywhere. Argentina’s generational superstar Lionel Messi, winner of everything except a World Cup, would square off against Kylian Mbappe, who at 23 already had a trophy in hand from 2018. Neither the match or its superstars would disappoint.
Before the match at Al-Amir
Mike Brooks
Argentina scores first. And second!!
Mike Brooks
You can enjoy the world cup at home by yourself, but of course it’s far better to gather with your tribe in the middle of the chants and drums and horns. We followed fans of Argentina to two of their favorite gathering spots: the Al-Amir in Addison for the first half, and then a quick drive down the tollway to Club Vivo for the second half, extra time and the penalty kick shootout.
Half time. Argentina leads two nil, and fans are confident
Mike Brooks
In 2026, the world cup moves to this continent
, with games in Mexico, Canada and the U.S. Both Dallas and Houston will host matches. The maturing, improving U.S. men’s national team has had the upcoming cup circled for the last 8 years.
Fans of the French side celebrate as France storms back to tie.
Mike Brooks
The games will be on this continent at the next tournament
Mike Brooks
There is nothing like the World Cup. With its heady mix of sport and patriotism, it can capture the hearts of an entire nation. Or break them just as quickly. The entire array of human emotion was on display Sunday as the game went back and forth. When Argentina emerged victorious, fans took to Klyde Warren Park, where police shut down a small cross street section to let them go wild.
Gracious Argentina fans celebrate the French goal.
Mike Brooks
A penalty shot is blocked!
Mike Brooks
A shot is made byArgentina!
Mike Brooks
Looking good for Argentina
Mike Brooks
What's a World Cup without drums?
Mike Brooks
France misses! We are going to win!
Mike Brooks
Argentina, Argentina, Argentina!
Mike Brooks
Shouts of joy, tears of relief on Sunday's finale.
Mike Brooks
Argentina has won!
Mike Brooks
So young, so innocent. Kid probably thinks they will all end like this.
Mike Brooks
Older fans know this is once in a lifetime. If you are lucky.
Mike Brooks
Argentina, Argentina, Argentina, Argentina, Argentina!
Mike Brooks
Go ahead and cry. Its OK.
Mike Brooks
Argentina, Argentina, Argentina, Argentina, Argentina, Argentina, Argentina, Argentina!
Mike Brooks
Champions of the world.
Mike Brooks
Sending this one back to family in Buenos Aires.
Mike Brooks
Enjoy this, but don't get used to it.
Mike Brooks
Not sure whats going on here, but it happens when Argentina wins the World Cup.
Mike Brooks
Get one with my brother too!
Mike Brooks
Lionel Messi was there.
Mike Brooks
For country, for family, for Argentina.
Mike Brooks
A fan and a Messi meme.
Eva Raggio
The Captain made a cameo.
Eva Raggio
Argentinos in Klyde Warren.
Eva Raggio
It's as close as some of us will get to The Messiah.
Eva Raggio
Baby Posty with the face tattoos.
Eva Raggio
The dog was secretly rooting for France.
Eva Raggio
Celebrating the land of Diego and Lionel.
Eva Raggio
Fans sang the Argentina soccer anthem "Muchachos" over and over.
Eva Raggio
The makeup is not permanent.
Eva Raggio
Thousands of Argentina fans took to downtown on Sunday.
Eva Raggio
Who even knew there were these many Argentines in Dallas?
Eva Raggio
Argentine pride filled the streets on Sunday.
Eva Raggio
Not sure how she got hold of the actual cup.
Eva Raggio
Fans expressed their love of Argentina every way they could.
Eva Raggio
In case it's not clear by now; this is Argentina's flag.
Eva Raggio
The guy on the right brought the mate.
Eva Raggio
A Dibu Martinez fan.
Eva Raggio
Where there's blue and white smoke ...
Eva Raggio
It was a historic win that called for dancing.
Eva Raggio
There was no asado though.
Eva Raggio
Fans went crazy at Klyde Warren.
Eva Raggio
A clear Argentina fan.
Eva Raggio
Spreading the albiceleste fever.
Eva Raggio
Families took lots of photos as passersby honked.
Eva Raggio